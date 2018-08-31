Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

ZTE took a $2 billion hit but it'll soon be making a profit again

The Chinese tech company brought to its knees by a crippling US ban says it will soon be back in the black....

Posted: Aug. 31, 2018 5:14 AM
Updated: Aug. 31, 2018 5:14 AM
Posted By: CNN Wire

The Chinese tech company brought to its knees by a crippling US ban says it will soon be back in the black.

ZTE, which makes smartphones and network equipment, was thrown into crisis in April when the US Commerce Department blocked American companies from selling it vital components. The move forced it to halt almost all of its operations and fueled tensions between the Chinese and US governments.

It's back in business now after paying a $1 billion fine and agreeing to heavy oversight from the US government.

The months-long ban delivered a heavy blow to ZTE's revenue, which dropped to 39.4 billion yuan ($5.8 billion) for the first half of the year from 54 billion yuan ($7.9 billion) a year earlier. Combined with the hefty fine, the ban helped drag the company to a net loss of 7.8 billion yuan ($1.1 billion).

But ZTE predicts it will post a net profit of as much as 1 billion yuan ($146 million) for the quarter ending in September, according to its earnings report released late Thursday.

"ZTE is rapidly moving back on track," Edison Lee, an analyst with investment bank Jefferies, said in a research note.

The company's shares rose more than 1% in Hong Kong on Friday, but they are still down about 40% from where they were before the ban.

The US government said it imposed the ban because ZTE violated an earlier deal punishing it for evading sanctions on Iran and North Korea.

The Trump administration's decision to lift the ban after an intervention by Chinese President Xi Jinping was controversial in Washington. Some members of Congress sought unsuccessfully to keep the restrictions in place, citing national security concerns.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
64° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 64°
Robinson
Clear
63° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 63°
Indianapolis
Scattered Clouds
66° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 66°
Rockville
Clear
64° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 64°
Casey
Clear
64° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 64°
Brazil
Clear
64° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 64°
Marshall
Clear
64° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 64°
Warming up with rain chances.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

ISU Football wins

Image

THS Girls golf

Image

Crime Stoppers: The Seelyville Dollar General theft

Image

Thursday Late Forecast

Image

West Nile has made it to Jasper County, Illinois

Image

Holocaust museum hosts film screening

Image

The Food for Your Mood event

Image

The Garrett Sands Kindness Project helps kids with school supplies

Image

Anonymous donor pays off lunch fees at some Vigo County Schools

Image

Officer Rob Pitts' family honored at ISU football game

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

Image

School supplies donated in honor of Garrett Sands

Image

Campus police share tips to staying safe

${article.thumbnail.title}

Flu shots already available in some locations

${article.thumbnail.title}

Cybersecurity concerns persist as Election Day nears

${article.thumbnail.title}

Work underway on $1.5 million sports complex

Image

Military, business partnership exemplified through Chamber meeting venue

Image

Organizer responds to concerns about after party

${article.thumbnail.title}

Rural communities in need of EMTs, training offered to high school seniors

Image

Red-flag law used to remove guns, ammo from Vigo county home

Image

K-9 Pitts introduced to public, family of fallen officer