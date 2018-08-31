Clear

Tencent's online gaming problems in China just got worse

China is cracking down on online gaming, adding to worries for Tencent.Shares in the top Chinese inte...

Posted: Aug. 31, 2018 1:49 AM
Updated: Aug. 31, 2018 1:49 AM
Posted By: CNN Wire

China is cracking down on online gaming, adding to worries for Tencent.

Shares in the top Chinese internet company plummeted more than 5% in morning trading in Hong Kong on Friday, after Beijing announced plans to limit the number of new online games and restrict the amount of time kids spend playing on electronic devices.

Tencent is the world's biggest gaming company with a huge part of its business in China, a market where it was already facing other problems caused by regulators. Its stock has plunged nearly 30% since January, wiping out more than $160 billion in market value.

Chinese authorities will "control the number of new online games, explore an age-appropriate reminder system in line with national conditions, and take measures to limit the use time of minors," the Education Ministry announced in a statement late Thursday. It said the measures are part of a government effort to reduce nearsightedness in children and adolescents.

Tencent is already hurting from increased regulation of the gaming industry. The company reported a rare decline in profit earlier this month, blaming the drop mainly on regulators not approving licenses that allow companies to make money from new mobile games.

During an earnings call, Tencent President Martin Lau assured investors that the restrictions were temporary. But the latest government announcement adds to concerns about an increasingly restrictive environment for tech firms in China.

Tencent has still not gained approval from Chinese authorities to make money from some of its most popular mobile games such as "PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds." Regulators also blocked a game called "Monster Hunter: World" for which big sales were expected. Another game, "Honor of Kings," came under intense scrutiny last year for allegedly causing addiction in young people.

Tencent and Netease, another major game developer, should be more resilient to the new restrictions than smaller firms, according to Karen Chan, an analyst at investment bank Jefferies. The industry heavyweights have already introduced control systems to regulate how much time children spend playing their games, she said in a note to investors.

But Chan acknowledged that the impact of the new measures on Tencent and others won't become clear until more details are announced. Questions remain over what the limit will be on the number of new games, how it will be implemented and whether it will further delay the approval process, she said.

The ministry's announcement also took aim at parents and educators, saying they should reduce the time kids spend on smartphones and tablets and encourage children to play and exercise outside for at least an hour a day.

China is the world's largest gaming market, accounting for a quarter of global revenue, according to market research firm Newzoo. The firm forecasts China's total gaming revenue will reach $38 billion in 2018.

-- Catherine Wang contributed to this report.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
63° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 63°
Robinson
Clear
63° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 63°
Indianapolis
Scattered Clouds
66° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 66°
Rockville
Clear
63° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 63°
Casey
Clear
65° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 65°
Brazil
Clear
63° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 63°
Marshall
Clear
63° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 63°
A Comfortable Overnight
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

ISU Football wins

Image

THS Girls golf

Image

Crime Stoppers: The Seelyville Dollar General theft

Image

Thursday Late Forecast

Image

West Nile has made it to Jasper County, Illinois

Image

Holocaust museum hosts film screening

Image

The Food for Your Mood event

Image

The Garrett Sands Kindness Project helps kids with school supplies

Image

Anonymous donor pays off lunch fees at some Vigo County Schools

Image

Officer Rob Pitts' family honored at ISU football game

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

Image

School supplies donated in honor of Garrett Sands

Image

Campus police share tips to staying safe

${article.thumbnail.title}

Flu shots already available in some locations

${article.thumbnail.title}

Cybersecurity concerns persist as Election Day nears

${article.thumbnail.title}

Work underway on $1.5 million sports complex

Image

Military, business partnership exemplified through Chamber meeting venue

Image

Organizer responds to concerns about after party

${article.thumbnail.title}

Rural communities in need of EMTs, training offered to high school seniors

Image

Red-flag law used to remove guns, ammo from Vigo county home

Image

K-9 Pitts introduced to public, family of fallen officer