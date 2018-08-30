Clear

Report: Trump defends response to McCain death

President Donald Trump defended his response to the death of Sen. John McCain in an interview with Bloomberg News.

Posted: Aug. 31, 2018 12:12 AM
Updated: Aug. 31, 2018 12:33 AM
Posted By: CNN Wire

President Donald Trump on Thursday defended his response to the death of Sen. John McCain in an interview with Bloomberg News.

Trump told Bloomberg, "No, I don't think I did at all," when asked if he missed a chance to unite the country and whether he had made a mistake. Trump had faced criticism for failing to issue a laudatory statement about McCain after his death and waffling over whether to keep flags at half-staff days after McCain died.

"I've done everything that they requested and no, I don't think I have at all," the President said.

The Arizona Republican died on Saturday at the age of 81 after battling brain cancer.

Following McCain's passing, Trump tweeted that his "deepest sympathies and respect go out to the family of Senator John McCain," in a brief message that did not directly praise McCain or his service to the country. It wasn't until Monday that Trump issued a longer statement on the late senator saying that he respected McCain's service.

After midnight on Sunday evening, the flag above the White House was raised back to full staff after having been at half-staff since Saturday night to mark McCain's death.

Images of the White House flag at full-staff while other flags on the National Mall continued to fly at half-staff were circulated Monday morning, a scene critics called a stark visual representation of Trump's antipathy toward McCain.

Later Monday, the President announced he had signed a proclamation to fly the US flag at half-staff until McCain's interment.

Trump told Bloomberg on Thursday that he and McCain "had our disagreements and they were very strong disagreements." He said, "I disagreed with many of the things that I assume he believed in."

Trump did say of McCain during the Bloomberg interview that he "respect(s) his service to the country."

A memorial service was held to honor McCain in Phoenix, Arizona, on Thursday. The event is just one of several that will take place over the next few days to commemorate the life of the late senator.

McCain's body will lie in state at the US Capitol on Friday with a ceremony held in the Capitol Rotunda.

Trump has not been invited to any of McCain's memorial services.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
65° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 65°
Robinson
Clear
63° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 63°
Indianapolis
Broken Clouds
69° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 69°
Rockville
Clear
65° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 65°
Casey
Clear
67° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 67°
Brazil
Clear
65° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 65°
Marshall
Clear
65° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 65°
A Comfortable Overnight
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

ISU Football wins

Image

THS Girls golf

Image

Crime Stoppers: The Seelyville Dollar General theft

Image

Thursday Late Forecast

Image

West Nile has made it to Jasper County, Illinois

Image

Holocaust museum hosts film screening

Image

The Food for Your Mood event

Image

The Garrett Sands Kindness Project helps kids with school supplies

Image

Anonymous donor pays off lunch fees at some Vigo County Schools

Image

Officer Rob Pitts' family honored at ISU football game

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

Image

School supplies donated in honor of Garrett Sands

Image

Campus police share tips to staying safe

${article.thumbnail.title}

Flu shots already available in some locations

${article.thumbnail.title}

Cybersecurity concerns persist as Election Day nears

${article.thumbnail.title}

Work underway on $1.5 million sports complex

Image

Military, business partnership exemplified through Chamber meeting venue

Image

Organizer responds to concerns about after party

${article.thumbnail.title}

Rural communities in need of EMTs, training offered to high school seniors

Image

Red-flag law used to remove guns, ammo from Vigo county home

Image

K-9 Pitts introduced to public, family of fallen officer