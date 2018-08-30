Multiple casualties in New Mexico bus crash, state police say

Multiple people were killed and others suffered serious injuries Thursday in a crash involving a Greyhound bus and a tractor-trailer in northwestern New Mexico, officials said.

The crash occurred along Interstate 40 in McKinley County, near Thoreau, New Mexico State Police said.

The National Transportation Safety Board said it was sending 10 investigators to the site.

Aerial footage by CNN affiliate KRQE showed the bus damaged on the front edge, but upright, in the grass median. Nearby was an overturned vehicle and what appeared to be a truck trailer on its side, with contents spilled on the median.

"Officers and EMS teams are still working the scene actively," state police tweeted.

Six patients were transported to the University of New Mexico Hospital in Albuquerque, said hospital spokesperson Cindy Foster. Three are in critical condition, according to Foster.

The Greyhound bus involved in the crash carried 47 passengers, the company told CNN affiliate KOAT. The bus was traveling from St. Louis to Los Angeles.

