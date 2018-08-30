Clear

A Texas police officer who pointed a gun at a group of kids is exonerated and back at work

A police officer who was ...

Posted: Aug. 30, 2018 7:31 PM
Updated: Aug. 30, 2018 7:31 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

A police officer who was caught on video pointing a gun at a group of children in El Paso, Texas, is back at work after being unanimously exonerated by a disciplinary board.

El Paso Police Department spokesman Sgt. Enrique Carrillo said on Thursday that the 13-member Disciplinary Review Board, comprised of officers and civilians, found earlier this week that the officer pointed the gun at a specific juvenile and not at a group of children on July 5.

Children

Continents and regions

Crime, law enforcement and corrections

Demographic groups

Families and children

Family members and relatives

Firearms

Law enforcement

North America

Policing and police forces

Population and demographics

Society

Southwestern United States

Texas

The Americas

United States

Weapons and arms

El Paso

The officer, whose name has not been released, is a four-year veteran of the El Paso police. He had been placed on desk duty while the department investigated the incident involving a group of children in front of a community center, according to a new release from the city of El Paso.

Cell phone video posted to Facebook by user Aj-King Stoner shows the police officer holding a young man against a stone column while the group of children are shouting insults at the officer. That's when the police officer pulls out a gun and points it for a moment before putting it back in his holster.

A second police officer helps drag the young man onto the road, where he is handcuffed. Meanwhile, the first officer tells the children around him to "get back." The officer pulls out his baton and appears to push one of the children.

The city of El Paso said the officers were responding to a criminal trespass call in the area and "a series of events unfolded while the officers were handling the call and culminated with the situation that was captured on video and posted on social media sites." Two people were taken into custody, one minor and one adult, and charged with interfering with a police investigation.

The video has since being taken down from Facebook.

The officer who pulled out the gun told investigators he did not point the firearm at the group of children but at a specific individual he deemed a threat, CNN affiliate KVIA reported.

The officer returned to regular duty on Monday, the same day the disciplinary board reached its decision, officials said.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
79° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 81°
Robinson
Clear
75° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 75°
Indianapolis
Scattered Clouds
79° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 80°
Rockville
Clear
79° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 81°
Casey
Overcast
78° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 80°
Brazil
Clear
79° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 81°
Marshall
Clear
79° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 81°
A Comfortable Overnight
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Local business raises money to honor veterans

Image

Riverfront Lofts ready for residents

Image

Hunger in America, how does it impact us locally?

Image

Make a Difference: The Girl Scouts

Image

A tricky Friday? Kevin will break it down

Image

Mildew found in building at Saint Mary-of-the-Woods

Image

Semi crashes into car near I-70

Image

Shahadey fighting for his police pension

Image

United Methodist Village CEO resignation confirmed

Image

Local food and beverage tax, what do the stores and restaurants think?

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

Image

Campus police share tips to staying safe

${article.thumbnail.title}

Flu shots already available in some locations

${article.thumbnail.title}

Cybersecurity concerns persist as Election Day nears

${article.thumbnail.title}

Work underway on $1.5 million sports complex

Image

Military, business partnership exemplified through Chamber meeting venue

Image

Organizer responds to concerns about after party

${article.thumbnail.title}

Rural communities in need of EMTs, training offered to high school seniors

Image

Red-flag law used to remove guns, ammo from Vigo county home

Image

K-9 Pitts introduced to public, family of fallen officer

Image

Dispatchers test 9-1-1 services from air show command center