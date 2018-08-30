Trump to Bloomberg: Sessions' job is safe until at least November elections

President Donald Trump said on Thursday his maligned attorney general is safe in his job at least until November.
Trump made the comment in an interview with Bloomberg News.
Donald Trump
Elections and campaigns
Government and public administration
Government bodies and offices
Jeff Sessions
Political Figures - US
Politics
US federal government
White House
"I just would love to have him do a great job," Bloomberg quoted Trump as saying in the Oval Office.
Trump has raged against Jeff Sessions since his decision to recuse himself from Russia-related matters last year. Sessions was the first Republican senator to endorse Trump as a presidential contender.
Speculation that Trump may soon dismiss Sessions has increased in recent days as the two men trade snipes.
Meanwhile, Republican senators have shown new openness to a new attorney general. But they have pressured Trump to wait until after the midterm elections in November. Bloomberg said Trump declined to comment when asked if he would keep Sessions past then.
