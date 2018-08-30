Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Uganda pop star MP 'violently arrested' after being freed on bail

Uganda's pop star-turned-MP Bobi Wine was "violently arrested" and "bundled into a police ambulance" Thursda...

Posted: Aug. 30, 2018 5:52 PM
Updated: Aug. 30, 2018 5:52 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Uganda's pop star-turned-MP Bobi Wine was "violently arrested" and "bundled into a police ambulance" Thursday as he was on his way out of the country, his lawyer said.

"The Uganda Police have violently blocked Hon Bobi Wine from traveling outside of the country in spite of the court declining to do so when being released on bail earlier in the week. This is absurd to say the least," lawyer Nicholas Opiyo said on Twitter.

Africa

Alcoholic beverages

Arrests

Arts and entertainment

Beverages

Business and industry sectors

Business, economy and trade

Celebrity and pop culture

Consumer products

Continents and regions

Crime, law enforcement and corrections

Criminal law

Eastern Africa

Food and drink

Kinds of foods and beverages

Law and legal system

Law enforcement

Music

Music and dance

Music groups and artists

Musical styles

Pop music

Singers and musicians

Uganda

Wine

Wine, whose real name is Robert Kyagulanyi, was first arrested by the military on August 15 after rioting broke out between rival parties ahead of a local parliamentary election.

He has been in and out of court since then, most recently having been freed on bail Monday.

Wine was on his way out of the country to seek medical treatment in the United States and was prevented from boarding a flight at around 8 p.m. local time, according to his legal team.

He was then whisked away in a police vehicle to a government-owned hospital in the city with limited access to his family, one of his attorneys, Erias Lukwago, told CNN.

Lukwago said the arrest was a "violation" of his rights and said the lawmaker has not recovered from injuries he allegedly sustained while in military detention.

"The court did not seize his passport, despite prayers by the state to do so. This means Wine is free to travel out of the country for any reason. He can also seek medical attention wherever he feels better," Lukwago told CNN.

Wine is the leader of a youth movement that has rattled the regime of President Yoweri Museveni.

His detention sparked mass protests in the country, leading to a large military presence on the streets of Uganda.

Musicians around the world such as Chris Martin, Angelique Kidjo, Damon Albarn and others joined the campaign to #FreeBobiWine.

Journalists, including a senior photographer for Reuters and two employees of local broadcaster NTV Uganda, were also arrested as they covered the protests in Uganda's capital Kampala.

The military later apologized for arresting the journalists.

Museveni recently took to social media to dismiss allegations that Wine and other opposition MPs were tortured in detention.

He said in a statement that doctors who examined the lawmaker said he had sustained "no head or chest injuries or bone fractures."

He accused Wine and his supporters of intimidating voters and rigging the election in the district.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
81° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 82°
Robinson
Overcast
78° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 80°
Indianapolis
Scattered Clouds
81° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 81°
Rockville
Scattered Clouds
81° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 82°
Casey
Broken Clouds
79° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 80°
Brazil
Clear
81° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 82°
Marshall
Clear
81° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 82°
Sun and clouds plus cooler air!
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Erick Pedraza allegedly shoots out of car window

Image

Thursday Afternoon Weather

Image

Utah woman finds cleaning tablets in Starbucks drink

Image

Chicken and Noodle Fundraiser Dinner

Image

Evansville prepares for Trump visit Thursday

Image

High pressure will glance the area and pave the way for some sunshine to make a return to our sky.

Image

Meyers Leonard

Image

National Expert weighs in on new lice policy at school corporation

Image

THN girls golf

Image

THN Girls soccer

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

Image

Campus police share tips to staying safe

${article.thumbnail.title}

Flu shots already available in some locations

${article.thumbnail.title}

Cybersecurity concerns persist as Election Day nears

${article.thumbnail.title}

Work underway on $1.5 million sports complex

Image

Military, business partnership exemplified through Chamber meeting venue

Image

Organizer responds to concerns about after party

${article.thumbnail.title}

Rural communities in need of EMTs, training offered to high school seniors

Image

Red-flag law used to remove guns, ammo from Vigo county home

Image

K-9 Pitts introduced to public, family of fallen officer

Image

Dispatchers test 9-1-1 services from air show command center