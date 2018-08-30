Clear

Quickly catch up on the day's news

Here's what you might have missed Thursday on CNN: -- President Trump ...

Posted: Aug. 30, 2018 5:53 PM
Updated: Aug. 30, 2018 5:53 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Here's what you might have missed Thursday on CNN:

-- President Trump canceled a planned pay raise for federal workers, saying the nation's budget couldn't support it.

-- The Justice Department sided with a group suing Harvard over alleged discrimination against Asian-Americans in its admissions policy, saying the university "may be infected with racial bias."

-- Trump sought to buy and bury all the dirt that the National Enquirer and its parent company collected on him, according to a report from The New York Times.

-- The EPA is preparing a second overhaul of power plant rules.

-- US Sen. John McCain was honored in a memorial service in Arizona today. Now his body will be flown to Washington, DC.

-- McCain's former running mate, Sarah Palin, didn't get an invite to today's service -- or any of the other planned memorial services.

-- A sheriff is defending an Uber driver who shot and killed a man who confronted him. It's the latest in a string of "stand your ground" cases that are sparking controversy.

-- A Chicago water plant collapsed after exploding, injuring several people there.

-- Starbucks is quietly testing out healthier Frappuccino recipes.

-- Only Prince Harry could steal the show at a performance of "Hamilton."

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Scattered Clouds
81° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 82°
Robinson
Overcast
78° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 80°
Indianapolis
Scattered Clouds
81° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 81°
Rockville
Scattered Clouds
81° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 82°
Casey
Broken Clouds
79° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 80°
Brazil
Scattered Clouds
81° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 82°
Marshall
Scattered Clouds
81° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 82°
Sun and clouds plus cooler air!
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Erick Pedraza allegedly shoots out of car window

Image

Thursday Afternoon Weather

Image

Utah woman finds cleaning tablets in Starbucks drink

Image

Chicken and Noodle Fundraiser Dinner

Image

Evansville prepares for Trump visit Thursday

Image

High pressure will glance the area and pave the way for some sunshine to make a return to our sky.

Image

Meyers Leonard

Image

National Expert weighs in on new lice policy at school corporation

Image

THN girls golf

Image

THN Girls soccer

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

Image

Campus police share tips to staying safe

${article.thumbnail.title}

Flu shots already available in some locations

${article.thumbnail.title}

Cybersecurity concerns persist as Election Day nears

${article.thumbnail.title}

Work underway on $1.5 million sports complex

Image

Military, business partnership exemplified through Chamber meeting venue

Image

Organizer responds to concerns about after party

${article.thumbnail.title}

Rural communities in need of EMTs, training offered to high school seniors

Image

Red-flag law used to remove guns, ammo from Vigo county home

Image

K-9 Pitts introduced to public, family of fallen officer

Image

Dispatchers test 9-1-1 services from air show command center