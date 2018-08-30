Clear

Trump cancels pay raises for federal employees

President Donald Trump told lawmakers on Thursday he was scrapping a planned pay raise for federal workers, ...

Posted: Aug. 30, 2018 2:25 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

President Donald Trump told lawmakers on Thursday he was scrapping a planned pay raise for federal workers, saying the nation's budget couldn't support it.

In a letter to House and Senate leaders, Trump said the pay increase would amount to $25 billion, which he described as "inappropriate."

Civil servants

Compensation and benefits

Donald Trump

Federal budget

Federal employees

Government and public administration

Government budgets

Labor and employment

Political Figures - US

Public finance

Wages and salaries

Workers and professionals

"We must maintain efforts to put our Nation on a fiscally sustainable course, and Federal agency budgets cannot sustain such increases," the President wrote.

He stressed the change wouldn't affect the federal government's ability to attract qualified workers, and wrote the government would focus on "recruiting, retaining and rewarding high-performing Federal employees and those with critical skill sets."

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
79° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 81°
Robinson
Clear
80° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 82°
Indianapolis
Few Clouds
78° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 79°
Rockville
Clear
79° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 81°
Casey
Scattered Clouds
78° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 80°
Brazil
Clear
79° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 81°
Marshall
Clear
79° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 81°
Sun and clouds plus cooler air!
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Thursday Afternoon Weather

Image

Utah woman finds cleaning tablets in Starbucks drink

Image

Chicken and Noodle Fundraiser Dinner

Image

Evansville prepares for Trump visit Thursday

Image

High pressure will glance the area and pave the way for some sunshine to make a return to our sky.

Image

Meyers Leonard

Image

National Expert weighs in on new lice policy at school corporation

Image

THN girls golf

Image

THN Girls soccer

Image

Wednesday Late Forecast

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

Image

Campus police share tips to staying safe

${article.thumbnail.title}

Flu shots already available in some locations

${article.thumbnail.title}

Cybersecurity concerns persist as Election Day nears

${article.thumbnail.title}

Work underway on $1.5 million sports complex

Image

Military, business partnership exemplified through Chamber meeting venue

Image

Organizer responds to concerns about after party

${article.thumbnail.title}

Rural communities in need of EMTs, training offered to high school seniors

Image

Red-flag law used to remove guns, ammo from Vigo county home

Image

K-9 Pitts introduced to public, family of fallen officer

Image

Dispatchers test 9-1-1 services from air show command center