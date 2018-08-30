Clear

Chicago water plant collapses after explosion, causing injuries

An explosion Thursday at the Calumet Water Reclamation Plant in Chicago caused part of the plant to collapse...

Posted: Aug. 30, 2018 2:26 PM
Updated: Aug. 30, 2018 2:26 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

An explosion Thursday at the Calumet Water Reclamation Plant in Chicago caused part of the plant to collapse, injuring people there, according to Metropolitan Water Reclamation District of Greater Chicago.

"There has been an explosion in the sludge concentration building at the Calumet water reclamation plant," the full statement from agency says. "There are injuries. Emergency crews are on the scene. We have no additional informational at this time."

Aerial video of the scene shows that the roof collapsed in one section of the building, and first responders on the scene were digging through the rubble.

A tweet from Chicago Fire says they are responding to an incident at the plant.

