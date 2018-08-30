Clear

Alec Baldwin to headline New Hampshire Democratic Party dinner

Actor Alec Baldwin will be the keynote speaker at the New Hampshire Democratic Party's Eleanor Roosevelt Din...

Posted: Aug. 30, 2018 1:14 PM
Updated: Aug. 30, 2018 1:14 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Actor Alec Baldwin will be the keynote speaker at the New Hampshire Democratic Party's Eleanor Roosevelt Dinner this October, the party said in a statement.

Baldwin, who has made frequent appearances on "Saturday Night Live" with his impersonation of President Donald Trump, is a major Democratic donor.

In a statement about the dinner, the actor said he is "excited to speak at the Eleanor Roosevelt Dinner knowing that New Hampshire has been on the frontlines of electing strong Democratic candidates to office."

"With 69 days until the election, I have dedicated my efforts to helping the Democratic Party win across the country," Baldwin said.

The dinner will take place on October 14 in Manchester and funds will help support Democratic candidates in the state.

Last year, Baldwin headlined the Iowa Democratic Party's fall gala fundraiser, bringing his version of Trump to the stage. Later, however, Baldwin said he felt conflicted about the impression, fearing it helps "normalize" the President's behavior.

Baldwin has not entered a political race, but said in 2006 that his "ideal" race would be to run for governor of New York.

Baldwin told radio host Howard Stern in June that if he made a bid for the White House, he would "one-thousand percent" prevail as the winner over Trump.

"If I ran, I would win," Baldwin said. "I would absolutely win."

Speaking seriously, however, Baldwin said "I'm not" the hope of the Democratic Party, as Stern suggested.

"I'm only saying that because people really don't have a sense of who is gonna come up. I mean, somebody great is gonna come up, I hope. But the only reason I say it is because I'd love to run for that kind of position — to have things be very common sense. There's so many things this country needs to do that are so obvious," he added.

