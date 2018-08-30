Clear

Steve Bannon blasts Elon Musk: He's an immature man-child

Steve Bannon, the former White House chief strategist, laced into Elon Musk on Wednesday night, characterizi...

Posted: Aug. 30, 2018 1:15 PM
Updated: Aug. 30, 2018 1:15 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Steve Bannon, the former White House chief strategist, laced into Elon Musk on Wednesday night, characterizing the Tesla and SpaceX chief executive as an emotionally unstable man-child.

Bannon made his remarks in a phone call with CNN in which he commented at length on the executives of major tech companies. Bannon for years has attacked major tech companies and, while he was chairman of Breitbart, the far-right website regularly skewered them.

"Tesla is out of control," Bannon said. "The board of directors have no control over the CEO. The CEO essentially lies. He flat out lied about securing funding."

Related: Steve Bannon attacks executives of Facebook, Twitter, and Google: "These people are evil"

In early August, Musk had tweeted he was considering taking Tesla private. At the time, Musk said he had "secured" the funding to do so. He later walked back those comments in an emotional interview with The New York Times, telling the newspaper that he was referring only to a potential investment from the Saudi Arabia government.

"He then has an emotional breakdown with The New York Times. This is the level of maturity you have with these people," Bannon said. "They are all man-childs. How can they have this unlimited power. It's outrageous."

Representatives for Musk and Tesla declined to comment.

Bannon did not spare other tech companies in his interview with CNN. He said the executives of Facebook, Google, and Twitter are "evil" and added, "These people are complete narcissists. These people ought to be controlled, they ought to be regulated."

Bannon added that the government should seize their data and put it into a public trust.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
77° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 79°
Robinson
Clear
77° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 79°
Indianapolis
Few Clouds
77° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 79°
Rockville
Clear
77° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 79°
Casey
Clear
77° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 79°
Brazil
Clear
77° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 79°
Marshall
Clear
77° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 79°
Sun and clouds plus cooler air!
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Thursday Afternoon Weather

Image

Utah woman finds cleaning tablets in Starbucks drink

Image

Chicken and Noodle Fundraiser Dinner

Image

Evansville prepares for Trump visit Thursday

Image

High pressure will glance the area and pave the way for some sunshine to make a return to our sky.

Image

Meyers Leonard

Image

National Expert weighs in on new lice policy at school corporation

Image

THN girls golf

Image

THN Girls soccer

Image

Wednesday Late Forecast

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

Image

Campus police share tips to staying safe

${article.thumbnail.title}

Flu shots already available in some locations

${article.thumbnail.title}

Cybersecurity concerns persist as Election Day nears

${article.thumbnail.title}

Work underway on $1.5 million sports complex

Image

Military, business partnership exemplified through Chamber meeting venue

Image

Organizer responds to concerns about after party

${article.thumbnail.title}

Rural communities in need of EMTs, training offered to high school seniors

Image

Red-flag law used to remove guns, ammo from Vigo county home

Image

K-9 Pitts introduced to public, family of fallen officer

Image

Dispatchers test 9-1-1 services from air show command center