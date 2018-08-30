Clear

Look for this next time you get on the subway

CNN's Nick Watt looks at the new security system being tested in the metro system in Los Angeles.

Posted: Aug. 30, 2018 1:22 PM
Updated: Aug. 30, 2018 1:24 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Don't worry, Los Angeles commuters, your time rushing through the metro system won't be held up by these body scanners.

Instead, these new high-tech scanners, at the bottom of the escalators, will scan you as you walk by. They scan your naturally occurring body waves looking for any indication of concealed weapons or explosive devices.

The Transportation Security Administration partnered with LA Metro to test the portable passenger screening devices and announced on Tuesday that Metro will be the first in the nation to equip its surface transportation agency with them.

"Metro has been an industry leader in testing new technologies to meet the evolving threat to our nation's public transportation infrastructure," said Sheila Kuehl, LA County supervisor and Metro Board chairwoman, in a statement.

"This new technology will augment our aggressive safety and security posture and help us proactively deter potential attacks to our system."

So how do they work?

They scan your body for objects that are blocking your naturally produced body waves. Both metallic and nonmetallic objects can be picked up by the scanner.

"When an object is hidden in clothing or strapped to a person, these waves are blocked and detected by the system's software," reads a news release from LA Metro. "The software generates generic avatars and creates either a black spot on the area of the body where the item is concealed or overlays a color indicator."

No radiation is emitted and the scanners will not display anatomical details. The technology has been tested this past year at the 7th Street/Metro Center Station.

"TSA is pleased to have been a partner during the evaluation and testing process, which ultimately led to the purchase of a recommended system to help detect and deter potential acts of terrorism while keeping the traveling public safe," TSA Administrator David Pekoske said in the news release.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
77° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 79°
Robinson
Clear
77° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 79°
Indianapolis
Few Clouds
77° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 79°
Rockville
Clear
77° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 79°
Casey
Clear
77° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 79°
Brazil
Clear
77° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 79°
Marshall
Clear
77° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 79°
Sun and clouds plus cooler air!
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Thursday Afternoon Weather

Image

Utah woman finds cleaning tablets in Starbucks drink

Image

Chicken and Noodle Fundraiser Dinner

Image

Evansville prepares for Trump visit Thursday

Image

High pressure will glance the area and pave the way for some sunshine to make a return to our sky.

Image

Meyers Leonard

Image

National Expert weighs in on new lice policy at school corporation

Image

THN girls golf

Image

THN Girls soccer

Image

Wednesday Late Forecast

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

Image

Campus police share tips to staying safe

${article.thumbnail.title}

Flu shots already available in some locations

${article.thumbnail.title}

Cybersecurity concerns persist as Election Day nears

${article.thumbnail.title}

Work underway on $1.5 million sports complex

Image

Military, business partnership exemplified through Chamber meeting venue

Image

Organizer responds to concerns about after party

${article.thumbnail.title}

Rural communities in need of EMTs, training offered to high school seniors

Image

Red-flag law used to remove guns, ammo from Vigo county home

Image

K-9 Pitts introduced to public, family of fallen officer

Image

Dispatchers test 9-1-1 services from air show command center