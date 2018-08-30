Justice Department sides with Asian-Americans suing Harvard over admissions policy

The Justice Department offered a public show of support in court Thursday to a group suing Harvard for what it says is discrimination against Asian-American applicants to the elite university.
A filing in the ongoing Massachusetts case is the Trump administration's most significant entry into the debate over affirmative action and sets up a fight on the diversity policy that could have wide implications for higher education.
Asian Americans
Demographic groups
Government and public administration
Government bodies and offices
Government departments and authorities
Government organizations - US
Harvard University
Justice departments
Law and legal system
Lawsuits and claims
Minority and ethnic groups
Population and demographics
Society
Trial and procedure
Universities and colleges
US Department of Justice
US federal departments and agencies
US federal government
"The record evidence demonstrates that Harvard's race-based admissions process significantly disadvantages Asian-American applicants compared to applicants of other racial groups -- including both white applicants and applicants from other racial minority groups," the Justice Department said in court papers Thursday.
"The evidence, moreover, shows that Harvard provides no meaningful criteria to cabin its use of race; uses a vague 'personal rating' that harms Asian-American applicants' chances for admission and may be infected with racial bias; engages in unlawful racial balancing; and has never seriously considered race-neutral alternatives in its more than 45 years of using race to make admissions decisions."
Harvard has rejected the assertion that it sets caps on the number of Asian-American students, and admissions officials say they consider all aspects of applicants' backgrounds and their ability to contribute to the academic setting.
The case is set to go to trial in Boston in October.
This story is breaking and will be updated.
Related Content
- Justice Department sides with Asian-Americans suing Harvard over admissions policy
- Trump administration backs Asian-American students in Harvard admissions lawsuit
- Asian-Americans accuse Harvard of bias
- Lawsuit: Harvard ranks Asian-Americans lower on personality traits
- Where 'Asian-American' came from
- 'Crazy Rich Asians' features all-Asian cast
- Aetna investigated after stunning admission
- Tapper: Stunning admission by Trump
- Asian Americans skate into Olympic spotlight in record number
- Sessions, Justice Department take lead as public face of Trump's immigration policy