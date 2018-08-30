Clear

Sheryl Sandberg donating the proceeds of her stock in SurveyMonkey

Facebook COO Sheryl Sandberg plans to donate all of her shares in SurveyMonkey to charity when it goes publi...

Posted: Aug. 30, 2018 11:33 AM
Updated: Aug. 30, 2018 11:33 AM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Facebook COO Sheryl Sandberg plans to donate all of her shares in SurveyMonkey to charity when it goes public.

The "Lean In" author owns 9.9% of the company. She joined the startup's board after her late-husband Dave Goldberg died suddenly while on vacation in Mexico in 2015. Goldberg was the CEO.

SurveyMonkey revealed the planned donation in its IPO filing on Wednesday.

"Ms. Sandberg plans to donate all shares beneficially owned by her (or the proceeds from the sale thereof) to the Sheryl Sandberg and Dave Goldberg Family Foundation as part of fulfilling their philanthropic commitment to the Giving Pledge," the filing said.

The Giving Pledge is an initiative created Warren Buffett and Bill and Melinda Gates to encourage the wealthy to donate some of their money to charitable causes.

Sandberg's foundation supports her causes Lean In and Option B. The former creates programs that "advance opportunities for all women" and the latter supports people deal with grief after a loss, according to the website.

How much Sandberg's shares are worth will be determined by how SurveyMonkey's stock performs when it goes public later this year. The company plans to trade on the Nasdaq under the ticker "SVMK."

SurveyMonkey CEO Zander Lurie praised Goldberg for helping expand the company.

"Anyone who knew Dave will understand how devastating it was for the company—for all of Silicon Valley, actually—to lose such a visionary. Organizations that suffer that sort of shock can either unravel or rally. We rallied," Lurie wrote in the filing. "I believe the company is more empathetic, more resilient and more determined because of Dave's life and death."

Sandberg is worth $1.7 billion, according to Forbes. She has donated more than $200 million to charity in the form of Facebook stock in recent years, including $100 million last August and another $100 million worth the year prior.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
73° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 73°
Robinson
Overcast
73° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 73°
Indianapolis
Scattered Clouds
71° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 71°
Rockville
Clear
73° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 73°
Casey
Clear
72° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 72°
Brazil
Clear
73° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 73°
Marshall
Clear
73° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 73°
Sun and clouds plus cooler air!
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Utah woman finds cleaning tablets in Starbucks drink

Image

Chicken and Noodle Fundraiser Dinner

Image

Evansville prepares for Trump visit Thursday

Image

High pressure will glance the area and pave the way for some sunshine to make a return to our sky.

Image

Meyers Leonard

Image

National Expert weighs in on new lice policy at school corporation

Image

THN girls golf

Image

THN Girls soccer

Image

Wednesday Late Forecast

Image

New Little Free Library set up at Deming Park

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

Image

Campus police share tips to staying safe

${article.thumbnail.title}

Flu shots already available in some locations

${article.thumbnail.title}

Cybersecurity concerns persist as Election Day nears

${article.thumbnail.title}

Work underway on $1.5 million sports complex

Image

Military, business partnership exemplified through Chamber meeting venue

Image

Organizer responds to concerns about after party

${article.thumbnail.title}

Rural communities in need of EMTs, training offered to high school seniors

Image

Red-flag law used to remove guns, ammo from Vigo county home

Image

K-9 Pitts introduced to public, family of fallen officer

Image

Dispatchers test 9-1-1 services from air show command center