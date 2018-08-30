Clear
BREAKING NEWS: Police: Amber Alert issued for 3 Michigan children taken by dad after he assaulted their mom Full Story

5 things for August 30: Don McGahn, Syria, duck boat wreck, China, Uber

Looking for romance? Don't count out that guy or gal shoving a carry-on in the overhead bin. Turns out 1 in...

Posted: Aug. 30, 2018 7:55 AM
Updated: Aug. 30, 2018 7:55 AM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Looking for romance? Don't count out that guy or gal shoving a carry-on in the overhead bin. Turns out 1 in 50 people find the love of their life on a plane. Here's what else you need to know to Get Up to Speed and Out the Door. (You can also get "5 Things You Need to Know Today" delivered to your inbox daily. Sign up here.)

1. White House

Asia

Automotive industry

Business and industry sectors

Business, economy and trade

China

Continents and regions

Don McGahn

East Asia

Marine transportation

Marine vessels

Motor vehicles

Political Figures - US

Transportation and warehousing

Donald Trump

Government and public administration

Government bodies and offices

US federal government

White House

Biological and chemical weapons

Middle East

Middle East and North Africa

Military

Military weapons

Syria

Weapons and arms

Weapons of mass destruction

Companies

Investigations

Uber

Crime, law enforcement and corrections

Crimes against persons

Criminal offenses

Shootings

Eastern Europe

Europe

Politics

Russia

Russia meddling investigation

Don McGahn heads for the exits. The departure of the White House counsel was announced by President Trump on Twitter. McGahn will leave this fall after the confirmation hearings for Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh (which start Tuesday). McGahn's had an interesting ride. He has been a huge part of Trump's successful conservative reshaping of the federal courts, but he's also clashed with the President over the Russia investigation. And the disclosure that McGahn had cooperated extensively with special counsel Robert Mueller didn't help his relationship with Trump, either.

2. Syria

Syria is prepping for a final assault on the last rebel stronghold in the country, and the US is worried that chemical weapons are part of its plans. Syria moved armed helicopters closer to Idlib in the past couple weeks, two defense officials tell CNN. Those could be used to launch chlorine-filled barrel bombs on Idlib. The concern has also sparked a new tussle with Syrian ally Russia. The Russians claim the US and its allies are using the alleged chemical weapons threat as an excuse to launch airstrikes in Syria.

3. Duck boat tragedy

A federal investigation has started into the tragic sinking of a duck boat on a Missouri lake that killed 17 people in July. The feds got involved after the US Coast Guard determined that the deaths resulted from "misconduct, negligence or inattention to the duties" by the captain of the duck boat. The probe will also look at the company that operates the tourist ride. It's one of many investigations into the tragedy. Survivors of those who perished are also suing Ripley Entertainment, which operated the duck boat tour.

4. China

Looks like the end could be near for China's infamous family-planning rules. The current rules limit Chinese couples to just two children (the "one-child" policy ended a few years ago). Now, a government statement indicates families may be allowed to have as many kids as they like for the first time in decades. The drive to end birth restrictions is fueled by China's aging population and a slowing birth rate. The revised code will be completed in March 2020.

5. Uber

An Uber driver in Florida shot and killed a man, and he may not be charged because of the state's "stand your ground" law. The Uber driver, Robert Westlake, fired once and killed Jason Boek after Boek approached Westlake's vehicle, raised his hand and yelled, "You know I got a pistol? You want me to f****** shooting you?" Police say Boek had a cell phone, not a gun. But a local sheriff says this is a case of "justifiable homicide all day long. You have the right protect yourself." Westlake, who's also a licensed armed security guard who'd just finished training to be a police officer, is cooperating with the investigation. Uber policy prohibits its drivers from carrying guns while working.

TODAY'S NUMBER

15

That's the number of years to which a Texas jury sentenced ex-police officer Roy Oliver after he was convicted in the shooting death of Jordan Edwards, an unarmed black 15-year-old, in a Dallas suburb

TODAY'S QUOTE

"The last thing we need to do is to monkey this up ..."

Florida GOP gubernatorial candidate US Rep. Ron DeSantis, who was accused of using racist language while talking about his black Democratic opponent, Tallahassee Mayor Andrew Gillum

BREAKFAST BROWSE

The new retirement age is ...

A spry 35! At least that's how old soccer legend Clint Dempsey is, now that he's calling it quits after a "prolific" career in Seattle and on the world stage.

Shirt shrift

US Open organizers apologized for penalizing a female tennis player who briefly took off her shirt on the court after she realized she'd put it on wrong.

Not throwing away his shot

Prince Harry stole the show in London when he burst into song during "Hamilton." And of course, he picked a number sung by the George III character, his sixth-great-grandfather.

Warm up the toaster

A new study will pay you to eat avocados every day for six months. You don't have to feel guilty -- this is for science.

Plush accommodations

If your travel dreams include spending the night in an old WWII gun tower, you'll want to head to the Channel Islands.

AND FINALLY

Feels so good

Cuteness alert! You'll get all the feels watching this seal chase a butterfly. (Click to view.)

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Overcast
67° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 67°
Robinson
Overcast
67° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 67°
Indianapolis
Broken Clouds
66° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 66°
Rockville
Overcast
67° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 67°
Casey
Broken Clouds
67° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 67°
Brazil
Overcast
67° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 67°
Marshall
Overcast
67° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 67°
Sun and clouds plus cooler air!
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

High pressure will glance the area and pave the way for some sunshine to make a return to our sky.

Image

Meyers Leonard

Image

National Expert weighs in on new lice policy at school corporation

Image

THN girls golf

Image

THN Girls soccer

Image

Wednesday Late Forecast

Image

New Little Free Library set up at Deming Park

Image

Eagle Scout takes on big war memorial project

Image

Local company hosts job fair

Image

Staying safe on the Indiana State University campus

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

Image

Campus police share tips to staying safe

${article.thumbnail.title}

Flu shots already available in some locations

${article.thumbnail.title}

Cybersecurity concerns persist as Election Day nears

${article.thumbnail.title}

Work underway on $1.5 million sports complex

Image

Military, business partnership exemplified through Chamber meeting venue

Image

Organizer responds to concerns about after party

${article.thumbnail.title}

Rural communities in need of EMTs, training offered to high school seniors

Image

Red-flag law used to remove guns, ammo from Vigo county home

Image

K-9 Pitts introduced to public, family of fallen officer

Image

Dispatchers test 9-1-1 services from air show command center