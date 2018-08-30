Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Syrian man beaten as Germany braces for more anti-migrant protests

A 20-year-old Syrian man has been badly beaten in an attack in northern Germany, police said Thursday, as th...

Posted: Aug. 30, 2018 4:59 AM
Posted By: CNN Wire

A 20-year-old Syrian man has been badly beaten in an attack in northern Germany, police said Thursday, as the country braced for a third night of demonstrations in the eastern city of Chemnitz.

Violent anti-migrant protests were held on Sunday and Monday in Chemnitz, in the state of Saxony, as far-right demonstrators clashed with counter-protesters over the fatal stabbing of a 35-year-old German man in a brawl.

Continents and regions

Crime, law enforcement and corrections

Crimes against persons

Criminal offenses

Europe

Germany

Protests and demonstrations

Stabbings

Western Europe

Immigration

Immigration, citizenship and displacement

International relations and national security

Two men -- an Iraqi and a Syrian -- have been arrested in connection with the stabbing.

Local right-wing extremist group Pro Chemnitz has called on Facebook for another mass rally in the city on Thursday.

Police in Wismar said the Syrian man was attacked Wednesday night by three German men as he made his way home alone.

He was subjected to xenophobic insults, punched, kicked and hit with a chain, suffering a broken nose and bruising to the face and upper body, a police statement said.

Police are investigating the incident as a hate crime.

Separately, police said, unknown offenders defaced the windows of the office of the far-right Alternative for Germany (AfD) party in Wismar's old town with stickers and paint. Officers were informed Thursday morning and are investigating.

The rallies earlier this week were the latest examples of division in Germany triggered by the country's intake of refugees and migrants.

They were condemned by German Chancellor Angela Merkel, who said "hate in the streets" had no place in the country. She also condemned the stabbing, saying it was "a horrible incident."

The public prosecutor for Chemnitz is investigating how the purported arrest warrant for the suspects in the fatal stabbing came to be posted on social media by Pro Chemnitz, inflaming an already tense situation.

In the warrant, it appeared that at least one of the suspects already had a criminal record.

The document was taken down by Facebook but not before it was shared by thousands of people. Pro Chemnitz has protested against Facebook's removal of the post.

Ten people are also being investigated for giving Nazi salutes, an illegal gesture in the country, during Monday's protest.

Social media video from the protests showed scuffles and far-right demonstrators chanting, "German, social and national. Free, social and national," phrases heavily associated with the neo-Nazi movement.

There were around 1,500 counter-protesters on Monday night, vastly outnumbered by the 6,000 far-right demonstrators, many of whom had traveled from other states to Chemnitz, Saxony state police said.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Broken Clouds
68° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 68°
Robinson
Scattered Clouds
67° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 67°
Indianapolis
Scattered Clouds
68° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 68°
Rockville
Broken Clouds
68° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 68°
Casey
Overcast
69° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 69°
Brazil
Broken Clouds
68° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 68°
Marshall
Broken Clouds
68° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 68°
Sun and clouds plus cooler air!
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Meyers Leonard

Image

National Expert weighs in on new lice policy at school corporation

Image

THN girls golf

Image

THN Girls soccer

Image

Wednesday Late Forecast

Image

New Little Free Library set up at Deming Park

Image

Eagle Scout takes on big war memorial project

Image

Local company hosts job fair

Image

Staying safe on the Indiana State University campus

Image

Semi driver arrested driving drunk on I-70

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

Image

Campus police share tips to staying safe

${article.thumbnail.title}

Flu shots already available in some locations

${article.thumbnail.title}

Cybersecurity concerns persist as Election Day nears

${article.thumbnail.title}

Work underway on $1.5 million sports complex

Image

Military, business partnership exemplified through Chamber meeting venue

Image

Organizer responds to concerns about after party

${article.thumbnail.title}

Rural communities in need of EMTs, training offered to high school seniors

Image

Red-flag law used to remove guns, ammo from Vigo county home

Image

K-9 Pitts introduced to public, family of fallen officer

Image

Dispatchers test 9-1-1 services from air show command center