How Donald Trump spent his morning (HINT: He watched TV)

The first event on President Donald Trump's public schedule on Wednesday was at 11:30 a.m. -- an intelligenc...

Posted: Aug. 29, 2018 9:33 PM
Updated: Aug. 29, 2018 9:33 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

The first event on President Donald Trump's public schedule on Wednesday was at 11:30 a.m. -- an intelligence briefing.

How did Trump spend the time between when he woke up -- usually around 5:30 a.m. -- and that first meeting of the day, six hours later? We can't know for certain. But we can make a pretty educated guess: He was watching cable TV -- and tweeting.

Let me make the case. Between 8 a.m. and 11:12 a.m., Trump sent 10 tweets. Of those 10, two were direct quotes from Fox News Channel's "Tucker Carlson Tonight" from Tuesday. The third -- ''Anonymous Sources are really starting to BURN the media" -- appeared to come from Fox, too. (Trump's tweet referenced the @Foxnews Twitter handle.)

The other tweets were about Trump's normal hobbyhorses -- alleged corruption within the Justice Department, the media being bad, candidates he endorsed winning -- that are also regular cable TV talking points.

Then there's this -- about Trump's well-known penchant for "Executive Time" -- from Axios' Jonathan Swan back in January:

"President Trump is starting his official day much later than he did in the early days of his presidency, often around 11 a.m., and holding far fewer meetings, according to copies of his private schedule shown to Axios. This is largely to meet Trump's demands for more 'Executive Time,' which almost always means TV and Twitter time alone in the residence, officials tell us."

Sound familiar?

This may not concern you. He's the President! He can spend his time however he wants!

Both of those statements are true. But I'm not sure the President of the United States should be spending his morning the same way I did.

The Point: This is a presidency like none other.  In a lot of ways. Including this one.

Read Wednesday's full edition of The Point newsletter, and sign up to get future editions delivered to your inbox.

