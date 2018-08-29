Clear

Schiff: McGahn's resignation shows White House is in 'attack mode' against Mueller

Rep. Adam Schiff of California, the top Democrat on the House Intelligence Committee, said Wednesday that Wh...

Posted: Aug. 29, 2018 9:34 PM
Updated: Aug. 29, 2018 9:34 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Rep. Adam Schiff of California, the top Democrat on the House Intelligence Committee, said Wednesday that White House Counsel Don McGahn's resignation shows the White House is "in full attack mode on the special counsel."

"It certainly completes a full circle," Schiff told Wolf Blitzer on CNN's "The Situation Room," "where the administration initially took a strategy they would cooperate with special counsel and now they've pushed out basically everyone that had that view."

President Donald Trump announced Wednesday on Twitter that McGahn would be leaving his position in the fall.

"You saw Rudy Giuliani acknowledge just the other day that his whole goal is not to tell the truth, it's not to be consistent, it's merely to undermine Bob Mueller," Schiff said.

Giuliani told The New York Times, "You probably can't do this without making a mistake or two," but "Mueller is now slightly more distrusted than trusted, and Trump is a little ahead of the game."

"So I think we've done really well," Giuliani told the Times, "and my client's happy."

"That was not, I think, McGahn's strategy," Schiff said on CNN. "The President is clearly worried about what he has said, and he should be worried."

If Trump worked with McGahn to fashion a pretext for firing then-FBI Director James Comey, Schiff said, McGahn would know whether it was over the Russia probe.

"McGahn would be privy to these conversations," Schiff said. "He'd be able to say this is exactly why the President wanted to get rid of James Comey -- it was all about Russia."

