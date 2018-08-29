Clear

Top Scottish politician resigns from party after sexual misconduct allegations

Alex Salmond, the former first minister of Scotland, has resigned from the Scottish National Party he once l...

Posted: Aug. 29, 2018 7:46 PM
Updated: Aug. 29, 2018 7:46 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Alex Salmond, the former first minister of Scotland, has resigned from the Scottish National Party he once led after sexual misconduct allegations were made against him.

Salmond, who made the announcement Wednesday on Twitter, denies the claims, and is taking the country's government to court over its handling of the accusations against him.

Continents and regions

Crime, law enforcement and corrections

Crimes against persons

Criminal offenses

Europe

Government and public administration

Northern Europe

Political organizations

Political Parties - Intl

Political scandals

Politics

Resignations

Scandals

Scotland

Scottish National Party

Sex and gender issues

Sex crimes

Sexual assault

Society

United Kingdom

Nicola Sturgeon

Political Figures - Intl

Salmond said his resignation was an effort to remove a potential line of attack against the SNP, and said he planned to reapply for membership after he cleared his name.

The former first minister has claimed the Scottish government has denied him the opportunity to properly defend himself against the claims, which relate to his alleged behavior at the first minister's official Bute House residence, according to the Daily Record newspaper.

In his announcement, Salmond said First Minister Nicola Sturgeon "made it clear that the SNP have never received a single complaint about my personal conduct in my many decades of membership," referring to Sturgeon's recent statement and television interview.

Salmond said the Scottish government "confirmed that they did not have any such complaint before this January." That was more than three years after he left office as first minister, Salmond said.

"That is the record of 30 years of public service. So, let me be clear again. I refute these two complaints of harassment and I absolutely reject any suggestion of criminality," he said.

He said he believes Sturgeon "feels under pressure from other political parties" to suspend him from the SNP's leadership.

"However, I did not come into politics to facilitate opposition attacks on the SNP," he said. "Most of all I am conscious that if the party felt forced into suspending me it would cause substantial internal division."

Salmond resigned as first minister and SNP leader after a defeat in the November 2014 referendum on Scottish independence, which he had championed

Sturgeon, who replaced him, has maintained the party's dominance in Scotland but not to the degree before the referendum. One of the highest-profile casualties of a swing away from the SNP was Salmond himself, who lost his parliamentary seat in the 2017 election.

Salmond has remained a major figure in both Scottish and British politics despite leaving parliament. He works as a commentator and hosts the Alex Salmond Show on Russian state broadcaster RT.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
76° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 76°
Robinson
Clear
75° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 75°
Indianapolis
Broken Clouds
78° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 80°
Rockville
Clear
76° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 76°
Casey
Overcast
76° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 76°
Brazil
Clear
76° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 76°
Marshall
Clear
76° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 76°
A Cooler Night
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Hey Kevin

Image

National Preparedness Month

Image

Youth First Combats Opioids

Image

Vigo County Bicentennial: Axtell the Horse

Image

Wednesday Early Forecast

Image

Honorary Captains named for ISU Football home opener

Image

Terre Haute starts accepting bids for tree row

Image

Sullivan County officials approve budget cuts

Image

Convention Center plans moving forward

Image

Latest on United Methodist Village

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Flu shots already available in some locations

${article.thumbnail.title}

Cybersecurity concerns persist as Election Day nears

${article.thumbnail.title}

Work underway on $1.5 million sports complex

Image

Military, business partnership exemplified through Chamber meeting venue

Image

Organizer responds to concerns about after party

${article.thumbnail.title}

Rural communities in need of EMTs, training offered to high school seniors

Image

Red-flag law used to remove guns, ammo from Vigo county home

Image

K-9 Pitts introduced to public, family of fallen officer

Image

Dispatchers test 9-1-1 services from air show command center

Image

THPD K-9 Luca retires due to health issues