Clear

US Navy seizes hundreds of weapons from boat in Gulf of Aden

The US Navy seized hundreds of small arms including AK-47s from a boat in the Gulf of Aden on Tuesday, accor...

Posted: Aug. 29, 2018 6:03 PM
Updated: Aug. 29, 2018 6:03 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

The US Navy seized hundreds of small arms including AK-47s from a boat in the Gulf of Aden on Tuesday, according to a defense official.

The vessel, which was unflagged, was described as a dhow, a small sailboat that is common to the region. The official added that the number of weapons seized could exceed 1,000.

Aden

Business and industry sectors

Business, economy and trade

Continents and regions

Government and public administration

Government bodies and offices

Government organizations - US

Marine transportation

Marine vessels

Middle East

Middle East and North Africa

North America

The Americas

Transportation and warehousing

United States

US Department of Defense

US federal departments and agencies

US federal government

US Navy

Weapons and arms

Yemen

The boarding was carried out by the crew of the Arleigh Burke-class destroyer USS Jason Dunham, which was participating in a US Naval Forces Central Command operation.

The dhow's crew allowed the US Navy to board upon its request.

The official said the boarded vessel's destination was unclear, though US officials have said that ships intercepted in this area in the past have been linked to Iranian efforts to support Houthi rebels in Yemen.

The US supports the Saudi-led coalition in its fight against the Iranian-backed Houthis, a conflict that has come under increased scrutiny amid concerns over civilian casualties.

The Gulf of Aden, which connects the Indian Ocean to the Red Sea, sees heavy maritime traffic and is frequently used by smugglers to move a variety of cargo.

US and allied warships participating in the Combined Task Force 150 have previously intercepted other ships in the area. In April, a French frigate seized thousands of pounds of illicit drugs worth millions of dollars.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
80° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 83°
Robinson
Clear
77° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 78°
Indianapolis
Broken Clouds
82° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 84°
Rockville
Clear
80° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 83°
Casey
Scattered Clouds
77° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 79°
Brazil
Clear
80° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 83°
Marshall
Clear
80° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 83°
A Cooler Night
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Vigo County Bicentennial: Axtell the Horse

Image

Wednesday Early Forecast

Image

Honorary Captains named for ISU Football home opener

Image

Terre Haute starts accepting bids for tree row

Image

Sullivan County officials approve budget cuts

Image

Convention Center plans moving forward

Image

Latest on United Methodist Village

Image

Barry Wolfe back in court

Image

Sullivan County Community Hospital 100th Annversary

Image

Linton volleyball

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Flu shots already available in some locations

${article.thumbnail.title}

Cybersecurity concerns persist as Election Day nears

${article.thumbnail.title}

Work underway on $1.5 million sports complex

Image

Military, business partnership exemplified through Chamber meeting venue

Image

Organizer responds to concerns about after party

${article.thumbnail.title}

Rural communities in need of EMTs, training offered to high school seniors

Image

Red-flag law used to remove guns, ammo from Vigo county home

Image

K-9 Pitts introduced to public, family of fallen officer

Image

Dispatchers test 9-1-1 services from air show command center

Image

THPD K-9 Luca retires due to health issues