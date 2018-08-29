Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Do avocados help with weight loss? Study will pay you to find out

If you're the kind of person who'll willingly pay extra for guac and thinks avocado toast is life, four univ...

Posted: Aug. 29, 2018 4:49 PM
Updated: Aug. 29, 2018 4:49 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

If you're the kind of person who'll willingly pay extra for guac and thinks avocado toast is life, four universities are looking for you.

Researchers from Loma Linda University, Penn State, Tufts University and the University of California, Los Angeles will pay you to eat avocados every day for six months.

Business and industry sectors

Business, economy and trade

Consumer products

Diet and nutrition

Diet, nutrition and fitness

Food and drink

Food products

Fruits and vegetables

Health and medical

Kinds of foods and beverages

Vegetables

Weight loss diets

Education

Education systems and institutions

Higher education

Nutrition

It seems like too good to be true, but it's not a stunt. This is for science.

Researchers are calling it "The Habitual Diet and Avocado Trial," and according to Loma Linda, they are looking for 1,000 participants to help figure out whether avocados actually help with weight loss.

Avocados are a rich source of heart-healthy fats that can help cholesterol, but there are concerns that this fruit is not as healthy as it may seem.

"Since avocados contain the highest fat content of any fruit, it seems illogical to think they might actually help people lose their belly fat," Loma Linda University reported.

Dr. Joan Sabate, director of the university's Center for Nutrition, Lifestyle and Disease Prevention, says the study -- which is funded by the Hass Avocado Board, an industry group -- will examine whether eating one avocado per day will help reduce fat in the abdomen.

A study in the Journal of the American Heart Association found that replacing saturated fats with one avocado each day could result in lower blood pressure. Penn State researchers plan to examine this idea by monitoring not just the effects on abdominal fats but the health outcomes related to cardiovascular disease.

Each university is looking for 250 avocado lovers who are willing to eat one avocado per day or two per month.

To qualify, you must be 25 or older and measure at least 35 to 40 inches around the waist, depending on gender. You also need to attend clinical visits at the corresponding campus, undergo two abdominal MRI scans and attend a monthly dietary meeting.

However, you can't participate if you are pregnant, breastfeeding or planning pregnancy.

The participants will receive $300 each at the end of the study and 24 avocados to enjoy as you please.

Once all the data have been collected, Wake Forest University will perform the final analysis and deliver the results, Loma Linda University reported.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Few Clouds
81° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 84°
Robinson
Clear
78° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 80°
Indianapolis
Broken Clouds
82° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 85°
Rockville
Few Clouds
81° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 84°
Casey
Clear
76° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 76°
Brazil
Few Clouds
81° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 84°
Marshall
Few Clouds
81° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 84°
Scattered showers and then cooler!
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Sullivan County Community Hospital 100th Annversary

Image

Linton volleyball

Image

Wednesday Afternoon Weather

Image

Truck Drivers Create Safety Net Under Bridge To Save Suicidal Man

Image

Missing Ohio boy found safe after 1 year

Image

CAUGHT ON CAM: 3 baby alligators stolen from Pa. exotic pet store

Image

New changes in pet care

Image

Salute To Veterans of WWII

Image

A cold front will sweep through the area today and bring unsettled weather with it.

Image

Robinson officials find a temporary home for 'bus barn'

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Flu shots already available in some locations

${article.thumbnail.title}

Cybersecurity concerns persist as Election Day nears

${article.thumbnail.title}

Work underway on $1.5 million sports complex

Image

Military, business partnership exemplified through Chamber meeting venue

Image

Organizer responds to concerns about after party

${article.thumbnail.title}

Rural communities in need of EMTs, training offered to high school seniors

Image

Red-flag law used to remove guns, ammo from Vigo county home

Image

K-9 Pitts introduced to public, family of fallen officer

Image

Dispatchers test 9-1-1 services from air show command center

Image

THPD K-9 Luca retires due to health issues