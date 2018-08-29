Clear

Graham: Trump called me after McCain speech

Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) says that President Donald Trump gave him a call after Graham gave an emotional tribute to his friend Sen. John McCain on the Senate floor.

Posted: Aug. 29, 2018 2:00 PM
Updated: Aug. 29, 2018 2:00 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Sen. Lindsey Graham said Wednesday that President Donald Trump called him after he delivered an emotional farewell to Sen. John McCain on the Senate floor, telling the South Carolina Republican he "did right by his friend."

"He called yesterday after my speech and he couldn't have been nicer. He said, 'That was very sad. I just want to let you know you did right by your friend.' I said, Thank you Mr. President.'" Graham told CNN's Dana Bash in an interview on "Inside Politics" Wednesday, adding that the call from the President was "right out of the blue."

Never one to mince words, Graham admitted when Trump "says something about John, it pisses me off."

"I regret the relationship between the two," Graham said when asked how to square his relationship with McCain and Trump, who famously feuded. "John is my dearest friend in the world and I'm going to try and help President Trump."

He added, "To those who want me to say the only way you can honor John McCain is to fight Donald Trump and try to kick him out of office, I don't agree. I'm going to do what I think is best for the country using what John taught me about the country."

Besides his tribute speech on the Senate floor, Graham will read scripture at McCain's memorial service at the National Cathedral in Washington, DC, on Saturday, and give a tribute in Annapolis, Maryland, at the Naval Academy service on Sunday.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
81° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 85°
Robinson
Clear
81° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 85°
Indianapolis
Broken Clouds
84° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 87°
Rockville
Clear
81° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 85°
Casey
Few Clouds
77° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 79°
Brazil
Clear
81° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 85°
Marshall
Clear
81° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 85°
Scattered showers and then cooler!
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Linton volleyball

Image

Wednesday Afternoon Weather

Image

Truck Drivers Create Safety Net Under Bridge To Save Suicidal Man

Image

Missing Ohio boy found safe after 1 year

Image

CAUGHT ON CAM: 3 baby alligators stolen from Pa. exotic pet store

Image

New changes in pet care

Image

Salute To Veterans of WWII

Image

A cold front will sweep through the area today and bring unsettled weather with it.

Image

Robinson officials find a temporary home for 'bus barn'

Image

Tuesday Late Forecast

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Flu shots already available in some locations

${article.thumbnail.title}

Cybersecurity concerns persist as Election Day nears

${article.thumbnail.title}

Work underway on $1.5 million sports complex

Image

Military, business partnership exemplified through Chamber meeting venue

Image

Organizer responds to concerns about after party

${article.thumbnail.title}

Rural communities in need of EMTs, training offered to high school seniors

Image

Red-flag law used to remove guns, ammo from Vigo county home

Image

K-9 Pitts introduced to public, family of fallen officer

Image

Dispatchers test 9-1-1 services from air show command center

Image

THPD K-9 Luca retires due to health issues