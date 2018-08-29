Clear

Manafort wants second trial to move to Roanoke, Virginia

Paul Manafort has again asked to move an upcoming criminal trial to Roanoke, Virginia, as he prepares for a ...

Posted: Aug. 29, 2018 1:53 PM
Updated: Aug. 29, 2018 1:53 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Paul Manafort has again asked to move an upcoming criminal trial to Roanoke, Virginia, as he prepares for a second trial before a jury in Washington, DC.

The former campaign chairman for President Donald Trump, facing charges related to financial transactions and his lobbying work in Ukraine prior to his involvement in the Trump campaign, had once before asked to move his first trial in Northern Virginia to Roanoke. In both requests, he cited the politicized and media-saturated environment in the Washington region. Manafort has pleaded not guilty to all charges.

Continents and regions

Court trials

Eastern Europe

Europe

Government and public administration

Investigations

Law and legal system

North America

Paul Manafort

Political Figures - US

Politics

Russia

Russia meddling investigation

Southeastern United States

The Americas

Trial and procedure

United States

Virginia

The judge in Virginia refused to move the trial, and the court was able to find 12 jurors who said they could weigh the case without bias.

He was found guilty on eight charges, and the jury could not reach a verdict on 10 charges.

Judge Amy Berman Jackson suggested at a hearing Tuesday that she believed the DC federal court could also find a fair jury for such a high-profile case.

"It is difficult to conceive of a matter that has received media attention of the same magnitude as the prosecution of Mr. Manafort," his attorneys argue in the filing Wednesday morning. They point out that "the nation's attention remains fixed on Mr. Manafort" and his connection to Trump has caused the case to "become theatre."

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
81° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 85°
Robinson
Scattered Clouds
81° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 86°
Indianapolis
Broken Clouds
84° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 87°
Rockville
Clear
81° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 85°
Casey
Few Clouds
77° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 79°
Brazil
Clear
81° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 85°
Marshall
Clear
81° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 85°
Scattered showers and then cooler!
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Linton volleyball

Image

Wednesday Afternoon Weather

Image

Truck Drivers Create Safety Net Under Bridge To Save Suicidal Man

Image

Missing Ohio boy found safe after 1 year

Image

CAUGHT ON CAM: 3 baby alligators stolen from Pa. exotic pet store

Image

New changes in pet care

Image

Salute To Veterans of WWII

Image

A cold front will sweep through the area today and bring unsettled weather with it.

Image

Robinson officials find a temporary home for 'bus barn'

Image

Tuesday Late Forecast

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Flu shots already available in some locations

${article.thumbnail.title}

Cybersecurity concerns persist as Election Day nears

${article.thumbnail.title}

Work underway on $1.5 million sports complex

Image

Military, business partnership exemplified through Chamber meeting venue

Image

Organizer responds to concerns about after party

${article.thumbnail.title}

Rural communities in need of EMTs, training offered to high school seniors

Image

Red-flag law used to remove guns, ammo from Vigo county home

Image

K-9 Pitts introduced to public, family of fallen officer

Image

Dispatchers test 9-1-1 services from air show command center

Image

THPD K-9 Luca retires due to health issues