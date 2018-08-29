Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

URGENT - Don McGahn to leave job as White House counsel, Trump says

(CNN) -- President Donald Trump said Wednesday that Don McGahn will leave his job as White House counsel ...

Posted: Aug. 29, 2018 12:05 PM
Updated: Aug. 29, 2018 12:05 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

(CNN) -- President Donald Trump said Wednesday that Don McGahn will leave his job as White House counsel this fall following Supreme Court Justice nominee Brett Kavanaugh's confirmation. "White House Counsel Don McGahn will be leaving his position in the fall, shortly after the confirmation (hopefully) of Judge Brett Kavanaugh to the United States Supreme Court. I have worked with Don for a long time and truly appreciate his service!" Trump tweeted.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
75° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 75°
Robinson
Scattered Clouds
76° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 77°
Indianapolis
Broken Clouds
77° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 79°
Rockville
Clear
75° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 75°
Casey
Scattered Clouds
74° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 74°
Brazil
Clear
75° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 75°
Marshall
Clear
75° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 75°
Scattered showers and then cooler!
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Truck Drivers Create Safety Net Under Bridge To Save Suicidal Man

Image

Missing Ohio boy found safe after 1 year

Image

CAUGHT ON CAM: 3 baby alligators stolen from Pa. exotic pet store

Image

New changes in pet care

Image

Salute To Veterans of WWII

Image

A cold front will sweep through the area today and bring unsettled weather with it.

Image

Robinson officials find a temporary home for 'bus barn'

Image

Tuesday Late Forecast

Image

Vigo County blood drive honors local teen

Image

Linton volleyball

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Flu shots already available in some locations

${article.thumbnail.title}

Cybersecurity concerns persist as Election Day nears

${article.thumbnail.title}

Work underway on $1.5 million sports complex

Image

Military, business partnership exemplified through Chamber meeting venue

Image

Organizer responds to concerns about after party

${article.thumbnail.title}

Rural communities in need of EMTs, training offered to high school seniors

Image

Red-flag law used to remove guns, ammo from Vigo county home

Image

K-9 Pitts introduced to public, family of fallen officer

Image

Dispatchers test 9-1-1 services from air show command center

Image

THPD K-9 Luca retires due to health issues