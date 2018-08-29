Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Florida's GOP gubernatorial nominee says a vote for his black opponent would 'monkey this up'

Fresh off his victory in the Florida Republican gubernatorial primary on Tuesday night, Rep. Ron DeSantis sa...

Posted: Aug. 29, 2018 12:03 PM
Updated: Aug. 29, 2018 12:03 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Fresh off his victory in the Florida Republican gubernatorial primary on Tuesday night, Rep. Ron DeSantis said Wednesday morning that voters would "monkey this up" if they elected his African-American opponent, Andrew Gillum to be governor because of his "socialist agenda."

Calling him "an articulate spokesman" for the far left, DeSantis said during an interview on Fox News when asked about his opponent Gillum, "The last thing we need to do is to monkey this up by trying to embrace a socialist agenda with huge tax increases and bankrupting the state."

Animals

Elections and campaigns

Government and public administration

Life forms

Mammals

Political Figures - US

Politics

Primates

Ron DeSantis

Continents and regions

Florida

North America

Southeastern United States

The Americas

United States

African Americans

Demographic groups

Government bodies and offices

Governors

Heads of government

Minority and ethnic groups

Political candidates

Political organizations

Population and demographics

Society

US political parties

US Republican Party

Voters and voting

Gillum, who is African American, would become the state's first black governor if he were to win in November.

Democrats in Florida were quick to respond to the comments made by DeSantis.

"It's disgusting that Ron DeSantis is launching his general election campaign with racist dog whistles," Florida Democratic Party Chairwoman Terrie Rizzo said in a statement. The Gillum campaign pointed to this statement when asked for response.

Stephen Lawson, communications director for the DeSantis campaign, later said that DeSantis was "obviously talking about Florida not making the wrong decision to embrace the socialist policies that Andrew Gillum espouses."

"To characterize it as anything else is absurd," he said.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
75° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 75°
Robinson
Scattered Clouds
76° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 77°
Indianapolis
Broken Clouds
77° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 79°
Rockville
Clear
75° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 75°
Casey
Scattered Clouds
74° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 74°
Brazil
Clear
75° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 75°
Marshall
Clear
75° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 75°
Scattered showers and then cooler!
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Truck Drivers Create Safety Net Under Bridge To Save Suicidal Man

Image

Missing Ohio boy found safe after 1 year

Image

CAUGHT ON CAM: 3 baby alligators stolen from Pa. exotic pet store

Image

New changes in pet care

Image

Salute To Veterans of WWII

Image

A cold front will sweep through the area today and bring unsettled weather with it.

Image

Robinson officials find a temporary home for 'bus barn'

Image

Tuesday Late Forecast

Image

Vigo County blood drive honors local teen

Image

Linton volleyball

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Flu shots already available in some locations

${article.thumbnail.title}

Cybersecurity concerns persist as Election Day nears

${article.thumbnail.title}

Work underway on $1.5 million sports complex

Image

Military, business partnership exemplified through Chamber meeting venue

Image

Organizer responds to concerns about after party

${article.thumbnail.title}

Rural communities in need of EMTs, training offered to high school seniors

Image

Red-flag law used to remove guns, ammo from Vigo county home

Image

K-9 Pitts introduced to public, family of fallen officer

Image

Dispatchers test 9-1-1 services from air show command center

Image

THPD K-9 Luca retires due to health issues