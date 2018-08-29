Clear

FL Dem: Trump, DeSantis scraping from bottom

Tallahassee Mayor Andrew Gillum, the first black candidate to win a major-party gubernatorial nomination in Florida, says he won because he gave voters something to "vote for, not against."

Posted: Aug. 29, 2018 10:21 AM
Updated: Aug. 29, 2018 10:47 AM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Democratic nominee for Florida governor Andrew Gillum isn't worried about the possible influence President Donald Trump will have on his race against Republican Ron DeSantis in the general election this November.

"I actually believe that Florida and its rich diversity are going to be looking for a governor who's going to bring us together, not divide us. Not misogynist, not racist, not bigots," Gillum told CNN's John Berman on "New Day" Wednesday morning, following his primary victory Tuesday night.

He added, "They're going to be looking for a governor who is going to appeal to our higher aspirations as a state. Who's going to talk about what it means to build a Florida that makes room for all of us and not just some of us."

Gillum made history Tuesday night as the first black candidate to win a major-party gubernatorial nomination in Florida. His surprise upset win Tuesday night was also a major victory for the Democratic Party's progressive wing.

The race pits Gillum, a Bernie Sanders-backed progressive candidate, against DeSantis, who has Trump's endorsement, in what is a major test of the political atmosphere. On Tuesday, after clinching the GOP nomination, DeSantis credited the President for helping boost his candidacy.

"DeSantis can do the bidding of big business, and big lobbyists, and Donald Trump and his divisive rhetoric. I'm going to be here to do the business of the people of the state of Florida," Gillum told CNN Wednesday. "That's the job of the governor of this state."

Asked by Berman if he thinks Trump should be impeached if Democrats retake control of Congress, Gillum said, "I absolutely do."

"I think he's already incriminated himself by interfering in the Department of Justice, firing James Comey, of whom I'm no fan of, but basically obstructing justice," Gillum said. "And ever since that time he's only driven deeper, down a pretty dark hole."

