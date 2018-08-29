Clear

Tennis fans blast Amazon's coverage of the US Open

Brits have panned Amazon's first attempt at covering the US Open.Fans vented their frustration with t...

Posted: Aug. 29, 2018 10:51 AM
Updated: Aug. 29, 2018 10:51 AM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Brits have panned Amazon's first attempt at covering the US Open.

Fans vented their frustration with the tech company's coverage of the major tennis tournament held in New York, which is only available in the United Kingdom to subscribers that pay £7.99 ($10.30) per month for Amazon Prime.

"A complete embarrassment," one user said in a review on Amazon's website. "The pictures are poor quality. The sound is out of line with the video. The volume of sound of the commentary is much lower than the umpire."

Of the nearly 700 reviews on Amazon's website, 82% give the product a one-star rating. Many users lamented the inability to record matches, poor picture quality and difficult navigation.

The top critical review chided Amazon for not providing on-demand matches from earlier in the tournament. "Please make some changes so tennis fans can enjoy our favourite sport," it said.

Another user described the coverage as a "huge backwards step for tennis."

Amazon, which has a five-year deal to broadcast the tournament in the United Kingdom and Ireland, did not immediately respond to a request for comment. It had promised live coverage, including multiple streams of different courts and on-demand highlights.

The coverage did garner some praise for quality of its color commentators and anchors, which include former tennis stars Greg Rusedski and Annabel Croft.

"Quality of commentary and pundits very knowledgeable," wrote one reviewer.

The United States Tennis Association did not respond to a request for comment.

In addition to tennis, Amazon announced in June that it would show 20 Premier League matches in the United Kingdom as it bolsters its sports portfolio. It also shows NFL Thursday Night Football games.

ESPN has the exclusive broadcast rights for the US Open in the United States.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Broken Clouds
72° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 72°
Robinson
Overcast
73° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 73°
Indianapolis
Broken Clouds
76° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 76°
Rockville
Clear
72° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 72°
Casey
Clear
72° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 72°
Brazil
Clear
72° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 72°
Marshall
Clear
72° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 72°
Scattered showers and then cooler!
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

New changes in pet care

Image

Salute To Veterans of WWII

Image

A cold front will sweep through the area today and bring unsettled weather with it.

Image

Robinson officials find a temporary home for 'bus barn'

Image

Tuesday Late Forecast

Image

Vigo County blood drive honors local teen

Image

Linton volleyball

Image

Local pharmacies are already gearing up for flu season

Image

Are the misconceptions with the Crisis Pregnancy Center

Image

THS Tennis

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Flu shots already available in some locations

${article.thumbnail.title}

Cybersecurity concerns persist as Election Day nears

${article.thumbnail.title}

Work underway on $1.5 million sports complex

Image

Military, business partnership exemplified through Chamber meeting venue

Image

Organizer responds to concerns about after party

${article.thumbnail.title}

Rural communities in need of EMTs, training offered to high school seniors

Image

Red-flag law used to remove guns, ammo from Vigo county home

Image

K-9 Pitts introduced to public, family of fallen officer

Image

Dispatchers test 9-1-1 services from air show command center

Image

THPD K-9 Luca retires due to health issues