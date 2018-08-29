Economic growth for the second quarter was even better than we thought.
US gross domestic product grew at an annualized rate of 4.2% last quarter, the Bureau of Economic Analysis reported Wednesday. That's up from 4.1% in its first estimate.
The new number is based on more complete data, which for the second quarter included higher business investment and lower imports.
It doesn't change the overall picture of how the economy is doing, and it remains the highest rate since the third quarter of 2014.
Related Content
- New estimate raises second quarter economic growth to 4.2%
- India's economic growth jumps to 7.7%
- Trump economic adviser: Growth is sustainable
- Ryan on tax plan: 'This will increase economic growth'
- JPMorgan CEO: A trade war could reverse economic growth
- Nunes opponent raises $1 million in first quarter
- Economic growth not as great as it looks, says former Obama economist Austan Goolsbee
- Another disastrous quarter for Sears
Scroll for more content...