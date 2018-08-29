New estimate raises second quarter economic growth to 4.2%

Economic growth for the second quarter was even better than we thought.

US gross domestic product grew at an annualized rate of 4.2% last quarter, the Bureau of Economic Analysis reported Wednesday. That's up from 4.1% in its first estimate.

The new number is based on more complete data, which for the second quarter included higher business investment and lower imports.

It doesn't change the overall picture of how the economy is doing, and it remains the highest rate since the third quarter of 2014.