Clear

New estimate raises second quarter economic growth to 4.2%

Economic growth for the second quarter was even better than we thought.US...

Posted: Aug. 29, 2018 8:57 AM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Economic growth for the second quarter was even better than we thought.

US gross domestic product grew at an annualized rate of 4.2% last quarter, the Bureau of Economic Analysis reported Wednesday. That's up from 4.1% in its first estimate.

The new number is based on more complete data, which for the second quarter included higher business investment and lower imports.

It doesn't change the overall picture of how the economy is doing, and it remains the highest rate since the third quarter of 2014.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Overcast
72° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 72°
Robinson
Overcast
74° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 74°
Indianapolis
Broken Clouds
73° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 73°
Rockville
Overcast
72° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 72°
Casey
Broken Clouds
69° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 69°
Brazil
Overcast
72° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 72°
Marshall
Overcast
72° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 72°
Scattered showers and then cooler!
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Salute To Veterans of WWII

Image

A cold front will sweep through the area today and bring unsettled weather with it.

Image

Robinson officials find a temporary home for 'bus barn'

Image

Tuesday Late Forecast

Image

Vigo County blood drive honors local teen

Image

Linton volleyball

Image

Local pharmacies are already gearing up for flu season

Image

Are the misconceptions with the Crisis Pregnancy Center

Image

THS Tennis

Image

ISU Football

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Flu shots already available in some locations

${article.thumbnail.title}

Cybersecurity concerns persist as Election Day nears

${article.thumbnail.title}

Work underway on $1.5 million sports complex

Image

Military, business partnership exemplified through Chamber meeting venue

Image

Organizer responds to concerns about after party

${article.thumbnail.title}

Rural communities in need of EMTs, training offered to high school seniors

Image

Red-flag law used to remove guns, ammo from Vigo county home

Image

K-9 Pitts introduced to public, family of fallen officer

Image

Dispatchers test 9-1-1 services from air show command center

Image

THPD K-9 Luca retires due to health issues