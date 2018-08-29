Cop fired after fatally shooting teen

As John McCain is laid to rest this weekend, Barack Obama and George W. Bush will be there to eulogize him. Here's the story behind McCain's unexpected request of his two ex-political rivals (who went on to be president), plus everything else you need to know to Get Up to Speed and Out the Door. (You can also get "5 Things You Need to Know Today" delivered to your inbox daily. Sign up here.)

1. Primaries

Another round of primaries, another round of drama. This time, the big upset came in Florida's governor's race. Tallahassee Mayor Andrew Gillum defeated former US Rep. Gwen Graham to clinch the Democratic nomination. Gillum, a progressive backed by Bernie Sanders, will face Trump-backed Republican US Rep. Ron DeSantis. If Gillum wins, he'll be the state's first black governor. In Arizona, US Rep. Martha McSally won the bruising Republican primary for the state's open US Senate seat. She prevailed by sticking close to President Trump and his political leanings, but that could make the general election, in which she'll face Democratic US Rep. Kyrsten Sinema, even more polarizing.

Another, smaller race in Florida also caught national interest: The mom of a student killed in the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School shooting this year won a spot on the Broward County School Board. Lori Alhadeff, a former teacher whose daughter Alyssa was killed in the shooting, won the seat handily.

2. Puerto Rico

For nearly a year now, there have been suspicions that the number of people killed by Hurricane Maria in Puerto Rico was far greater than the official tally. Now, Puerto Rico's government has revised the death toll, and the new figure is devastating. According to a new estimate, 2,975 people died as a result of the storm. That's 46 times as many people as counted in the government's December report, which put the death toll at 64. Knowing the official count isn't just about knowing exactly what happened and whom it affected -- though that's reason enough. Families of those who died in the aftermath of the storm are eligible to have some funeral expenses covered by the US government, and higher death tolls can also drive more disaster aid.

3. Jordan Edwards

A rare verdict yesterday elicited sobs and gasps from a Texas courtroom. Roy Oliver, an ex-Dallas-area police officer, was found guilty in the shooting death of Jordan Edwards, an unarmed black teen. The 15-year-old was riding in a car that was approached by officers last April. When the driver didn't stop fully and drove past them, Oliver, who is white, shot several rounds into the car. One bullet struck Edwards, killing him. His death is one in a long line of tragic encounters between law enforcement and black boys and men, but the final outcome was unusual. Few officers face trial in these cases, and even fewer are convicted.

4. 3D-printed guns

The maker of blueprints for 3D-printed guns is selling them online, despite a recent court order blocking their distribution. The founder of Defense Distributed, which created designs for guns that could be made via a 3D printer, says he thinks the court's order simply prohibits him from putting the plans online for free. Instead, the company is now selling the blueprints to customers, letting them name their own price, then emailing or shipping the plans to them. 3D-printed guns have been a lightning rod of controversy, raising Second Amendment questions from advocates on both sides of the gun debate.

5. China rideshare controversy

Didi Chuxing, China's top ride-hailing company, is promising a major overhaul after one of its drivers was accused of raping and killing a female passenger. The victim is the second female passenger believed to have been murdered this year while using Didi Chuxing. After the driver was arrested, the country's ministries of transport and public security summoned Didi executives to demand a change. Now, Didi has suspended its carpool service and has promised to make safety its first priority.

TODAY'S NUMBER

2.3 million

The number of cases of syphilis, gonorrhea and chlamydia diagnosed last year in the US. That's a record, and some doctors think the numbers are enough for STDs to be declared a public health crisis.

TODAY'S QUOTE

"This is the first time we've had to confront something like this as an organization and, I believe, the first time our gaming community has dealt with a tragedy of this nature."

EA Sports CEO Andrew Wilson. The gaming brand canceled three EA Madden tournaments to review "safety protocols" in the aftermath of this weekend's deadly shooting in Jacksonville, Florida.

