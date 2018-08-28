Clear

Mystery woman in what could be handcuffs rings doorbells, disappears

A woman -- barefoot and wearing what could be handcuffs -- repeatedly rang doorbells at a number of Texas ho...

Posted: Aug. 28, 2018 11:51 PM
Updated: Aug. 28, 2018 11:51 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

A woman -- barefoot and wearing what could be handcuffs -- repeatedly rang doorbells at a number of Texas homes before vanishing into the night.

Now police in Montgomery County are trying to identify her and have released surveillance footage of her approaching a home.

Crime, law enforcement and corrections

Missing persons

The grainy video, captured around 3:20 a.m. on Friday, shows a woman walking up to a house and ringing the doorbell. She's wearing a T-shirt, and appears to have some sort of shackle hanging from her right wrist.

"We were dead asleep in our beds. My husband was woken up by doorbell ring. It rang probably 20 to 30 times," one resident, who did not want to be named, told CNN affiliate KPRC. "He walked outside, no one was in sight. It's like she disappeared in thin air."

KPRC reported that the same woman apparently visited at least five houses in the Sunrise Ranch neighborhood.

'Suspicious incident'

Lt. Scott Spencer, of the Montgomery County Sheriff's Office, said in a statement that police are investigating the "suspicious incident."

Authorities have reviewed various images and have canvassed the neighborhood for evidence. Officers have inspected houses and conducted interviews with people who live and work in the area.

Spencer said the woman could be a crime victim who was seeking help, but warned that she also could be involved in some kind of scheme, so he urged residents to exercise caution, according to KPRC.

Residents in the subdivision are concerned. "I hope she's OK and we get to the bottom of it and it's no longer a mystery in our neighborhood," Chris Geros told CNN affiliate KTRK.

Despite concern that the woman could be a missing person, no one has been able to make a definitive match. "There are no missing person's reports from the area that match this individual," Spencer's statement said.

Anyone with further information is asked to contact the Montgomery County Sheriff's Office at 936-760-5800.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
80° wxIcon
Hi: 93° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 83°
Robinson
Clear
74° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 74°
Indianapolis
Clear
81° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 73°
Feels Like: 85°
Rockville
Clear
80° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 83°
Casey
Clear
79° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 82°
Brazil
Clear
80° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 83°
Marshall
Clear
80° wxIcon
Hi: 92° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 83°
Wednesday Rain
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Robinson officials find a temporary home for 'bus barn'

Image

Tuesday Late Forecast

Image

Vigo County blood drive honors local teen

Image

Linton volleyball

Image

Local pharmacies are already gearing up for flu season

Image

Are the misconceptions with the Crisis Pregnancy Center

Image

THS Tennis

Image

ISU Football

Image

THN Football

Image

Construction starts on new Brazil auto-parts store

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Flu shots already available in some locations

${article.thumbnail.title}

Cybersecurity concerns persist as Election Day nears

${article.thumbnail.title}

Work underway on $1.5 million sports complex

Image

Military, business partnership exemplified through Chamber meeting venue

Image

Organizer responds to concerns about after party

${article.thumbnail.title}

Rural communities in need of EMTs, training offered to high school seniors

Image

Red-flag law used to remove guns, ammo from Vigo county home

Image

K-9 Pitts introduced to public, family of fallen officer

Image

Dispatchers test 9-1-1 services from air show command center

Image

THPD K-9 Luca retires due to health issues