Clear

McConnell cuts deal with Democrats to confirm judge nominees

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell cut a deal with Democratic leaders in the upper chamber to clear a sl...

Posted: Aug. 28, 2018 11:50 PM
Updated: Aug. 28, 2018 11:50 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell cut a deal with Democratic leaders in the upper chamber to clear a slate of President Donald Trump's nominees, one of the top August priorities for the Kentucky Republican.

The deal, which permitted 11 nominees to be cleared immediately and another eight to be voted on next week, also will allow senators who missed most of their August recess to go home for a couple of days before many come back at the end of the week to say farewell to their colleague Sen. John McCain, who died last Saturday.

Donald Trump

Government and public administration

Government organizations - US

Mitch McConnell

Political Figures - US

Political organizations

Politics

US Congress

US Democratic Party

US political parties

US Senate

McConnell had canceled the August recess after being pushed by restive conservatives in his caucus to stay in session to approve Trump's picks and make progress on oft-delayed spending bills.

Many senators hoped the threat would be short-lived but after liberal Democrats bottled up the nominees and refused to relent, McConnell was forced to take time-consuming procedural steps to overcome the filibusters.

There is little the minority Democrats can do on their own to stop the nominees, because only a simple majority is needed for them to be confirmed. But Democrats were able to delay OK'ing some of the nominees at least until next week.

Democrats insisted on roll call votes for some of the picks, including Richard Clarida -- to be vice chairman of the Federal Reserve Board -- who was confirmed 69-26, and Joseph Hunt -- to be assistant attorney general for the Civil Division of the Department of Justice -- who was confirmed 72-23.

The Senate approved several judges by voice votes, a speedier tool when nominees are not considered controversial.

One of those judges was Terry Moorer, who was appointed by Trump to be a US district judge in Alabama's Southern District about a year ago.

In a statement, Sen. Richard Shelby, an Alabama Republican, praised Moorer's dedication to the Constitution and accused Democrats of "historic obstruction" of Trump's judicial nominees.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
80° wxIcon
Hi: 93° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 83°
Robinson
Clear
74° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 74°
Indianapolis
Clear
81° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 73°
Feels Like: 85°
Rockville
Clear
80° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 83°
Casey
Clear
79° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 82°
Brazil
Clear
80° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 83°
Marshall
Clear
80° wxIcon
Hi: 92° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 83°
Wednesday Rain
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Robinson officials find a temporary home for 'bus barn'

Image

Tuesday Late Forecast

Image

Vigo County blood drive honors local teen

Image

Linton volleyball

Image

Local pharmacies are already gearing up for flu season

Image

Are the misconceptions with the Crisis Pregnancy Center

Image

THS Tennis

Image

ISU Football

Image

THN Football

Image

Construction starts on new Brazil auto-parts store

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Flu shots already available in some locations

${article.thumbnail.title}

Cybersecurity concerns persist as Election Day nears

${article.thumbnail.title}

Work underway on $1.5 million sports complex

Image

Military, business partnership exemplified through Chamber meeting venue

Image

Organizer responds to concerns about after party

${article.thumbnail.title}

Rural communities in need of EMTs, training offered to high school seniors

Image

Red-flag law used to remove guns, ammo from Vigo county home

Image

K-9 Pitts introduced to public, family of fallen officer

Image

Dispatchers test 9-1-1 services from air show command center

Image

THPD K-9 Luca retires due to health issues