Clear

Former Texas officer convicted in death of Jordan Edwards

A former police officer in the Dallas suburb of Balch Springs was found guilty of murder Tuesday in the shoo...

Posted: Aug. 28, 2018 11:48 PM
Updated: Aug. 28, 2018 11:48 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

A former police officer in the Dallas suburb of Balch Springs was found guilty of murder Tuesday in the shooting of Jordan Edwards, an unarmed black teen who was a passenger in a car that had left a party.

The Dallas County, Texas, jury convicted Roy Oliver of murder but found him not guilty of two lesser charges in the honor student's death.

Arrest warrants

Arrests

Assault and battery

Continents and regions

Crime, law enforcement and corrections

Crimes against persons

Criminal law

Criminal offenses

Dallas

Homicide

Indictments

Jordan Edwards

Law and legal system

Law enforcement

Misc people

Murder

North America

Policing and police forces

Shootings

Southwestern United States

Texas

The Americas

United States

Court trials

Trial and procedure

Verdicts

Criminal convictions

Edwards' family rejoiced after the guilty verdict was read, CNN affiliate KTVT reported.

The sentencing phase began after the verdict and will resume Wednesday morning.

Prosecutors told jurors that Edwards did not deserve to die. "This innocent kid was not doing anything wrong, nothing," said prosecutor Mike Snipes, according to KTVT.

The officer opened fire out of fear for his partner's safety, the defense contended.

Oliver, who is white, "discharged multiple rounds from his patrol rifle as the vehicle drove past him," according to an arrest warrant. One bullet struck Jordan as the teenager rode in the car with a group, including two brothers.

The five were driving away from a house party in April 2017 after reportedly hearing shots. Jordan, a standout athlete at Mesquite High School near Dallas, died from a fatal gunshot wound to the head, the Dallas County medical examiner's office said.

Police Chief Jonathan Haber fired Oliver, a 6-year veteran of the department, shortly after the shooting, with the department saying the officer "violated several departmental policies."

The firing came a day after Haber admitted he "misspoke" when he said the car Jordan was in was moving "aggressively" toward police -- leading one officer to fire his rifle toward the car.

Haber later said the body camera footage showed the car was driving forward -- away from the officers, not reversing toward them.

At the time of Oliver's arrest, a spokeswoman for the Dallas County Sheriff's Department said the arrest warrant was issued because evidence suggested Oliver "intended to cause serious bodily injury and commit an act clearly dangerous to human life that caused the death of an individual."

The shooting death of Edwards was one of several deaths of black males at the hands of police nationwide. The deaths have spawned protests and fueled a national conversation on police conduct.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
80° wxIcon
Hi: 93° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 83°
Robinson
Clear
74° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 74°
Indianapolis
Clear
81° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 73°
Feels Like: 85°
Rockville
Clear
80° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 83°
Casey
Clear
79° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 82°
Brazil
Clear
80° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 83°
Marshall
Clear
80° wxIcon
Hi: 92° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 83°
Wednesday Rain
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Robinson officials find a temporary home for 'bus barn'

Image

Tuesday Late Forecast

Image

Vigo County blood drive honors local teen

Image

Linton volleyball

Image

Local pharmacies are already gearing up for flu season

Image

Are the misconceptions with the Crisis Pregnancy Center

Image

THS Tennis

Image

ISU Football

Image

THN Football

Image

Construction starts on new Brazil auto-parts store

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Flu shots already available in some locations

${article.thumbnail.title}

Cybersecurity concerns persist as Election Day nears

${article.thumbnail.title}

Work underway on $1.5 million sports complex

Image

Military, business partnership exemplified through Chamber meeting venue

Image

Organizer responds to concerns about after party

${article.thumbnail.title}

Rural communities in need of EMTs, training offered to high school seniors

Image

Red-flag law used to remove guns, ammo from Vigo county home

Image

K-9 Pitts introduced to public, family of fallen officer

Image

Dispatchers test 9-1-1 services from air show command center

Image

THPD K-9 Luca retires due to health issues