Clear

Quickly catch up on the day's news

Here's what you might have missed Tuesday on CNN: -- President Trump renewed claims ...

Posted: Aug. 28, 2018 9:28 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Here's what you might have missed Tuesday on CNN:

-- President Trump renewed claims of bias against conservatives on the internet, accusing Google of rigging search results to show "bad" stories under "Trump news."

Government and public administration

Government bodies and offices

US federal government

White House

-- In the latest scathing allegation against the Catholic Church, Pennsylvania's attorney general said the Vatican knew about a cover-up involving sex abuse claims against priests.

-- Steve Jobs' widow and his sister pushed back against a blistering new memoir by the Apple co-founder's daughter, Lisa Brennan-Jobs.

-- Elon Musk isn't done throwing punches on Twitter. He claimed he did not cry in a New York Times interview in response to a tweet: "For the record, my voice cracked once ... "

-- If Democrats have a shot at winning the US Senate, they will have to win races in two states with primaries tonight: Arizona and Florida.

-- This GOP senator praises McCain but said he's "partially to blame" for the White House flag controversy.

-- The hearse that brought Aretha Franklin's body to the Charles H. Wright Museum of African American History in Detroit has a special historical significance.

-- EA Sports said it will cancel three remaining Madden Classic qualifier events to review safety protocols after a deadly shooting last weekend at an event in Jacksonville, Florida.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
80° wxIcon
Hi: 93° Lo: 73°
Feels Like: 83°
Robinson
Clear
75° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 75°
Indianapolis
Few Clouds
83° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 74°
Feels Like: 88°
Rockville
Clear
80° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 83°
Casey
Clear
81° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 85°
Brazil
Clear
79° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 82°
Marshall
Clear
79° wxIcon
Hi: 92° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 82°
Wednesday Rain
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Construction starts on new Brazil auto-parts store

Image

Poplar Street bridge project could start soon

Image

Lyford Y and the Little Italy, will there be problems?

Image

Sullivan County's airport receives a grant

Image

United Methodist Village CEO has resigned

Image

Woman in child neglect case still waiting to hear how her sentence will be served

Image

What is a heat advisory?

Image

Here comes a cold front...plus rain

Image

ISU freshman class breaks record

Image

Gas prices are up

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Flu shots already available in some locations

${article.thumbnail.title}

Cybersecurity concerns persist as Election Day nears

${article.thumbnail.title}

Work underway on $1.5 million sports complex

Image

Military, business partnership exemplified through Chamber meeting venue

Image

Organizer responds to concerns about after party

${article.thumbnail.title}

Rural communities in need of EMTs, training offered to high school seniors

Image

Red-flag law used to remove guns, ammo from Vigo county home

Image

K-9 Pitts introduced to public, family of fallen officer

Image

Dispatchers test 9-1-1 services from air show command center

Image

THPD K-9 Luca retires due to health issues