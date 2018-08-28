Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Inspector says FCC chairman did not favor Sinclair

The chairman of the US Federal Communications Commission did not give preferential treatment to Sinclair Bro...

Posted: Aug. 28, 2018 8:49 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

The chairman of the US Federal Communications Commission did not give preferential treatment to Sinclair Broadcasting Group during an investigation into its proposed $3.9 billion acquisition of Tribune Media, according to the regulator's Inspector General.

A report published Monday by the FCC Inspector General concluded there was "no evidence" that Chairman Ajit Pai engaged in "impropriety, unscrupulous behavior, favoritism towards Sinclair."

Pai came under scrutiny last year after he loosened media ownership rules in a way that critics said benefited conservative-leaning Sinclair, the largest owner of local television stations in the United States.

The Inspector General launched its investigation in November after Democratic members of Congress requested an investigation into whether Pai had "taken action to improperly benefit Sinclair."

Pai surprised observers last month when he said he had "serious concerns" about the Sinclair acquisition of Tribune. The full Commission then referred the merger to an administrative judge hearing, a lengthy process that often kills deals.

The FCC called into question whether some of Sinclair's proposed divestments of stations were a "sham" because they were being sold to people closely aligned with Sinclair and in agreements that would still allow Sinclair to operate the stations.

Trump slammed the FCC decision in July, saying it was "so sad and unfair," and that a deal between Sinclair and Tribune would have created "a great and much needed Conservative voice."

In August, Tribune pulled out of the merger and sued Sinclair for at least $1 billion, arguing Sinclair's negotiations with the US Justice Department and the FCC were "unnecessarily aggressive" and had killed the deal.

The Inspector General said it interviewed Pai and other FCC officials, and had looked at email correspondence, phone records, visitor logs and communications with the White House, but it did not find "any improper actions."

Pai told the Inspector General that he did not discuss Sinclair with Trump, though White House lawyer Don McGahn did call Pai on July 16 to discuss the status of the deal. Pai said he was never told or encouraged to take actions favorable to Sinclair.

"Actions taken by Chairman Pai in the rulemakings identified in the letters from Congress are, as he stated in his interview, consistent with his long-held, and publicly espoused, policy beliefs," the report found.

Pai said in a statement that he was "pleased" with the report's conclusions. "The suggestion that I favored any one company was absurd," he said.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
80° wxIcon
Hi: 93° Lo: 73°
Feels Like: 83°
Robinson
Clear
74° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 74°
Indianapolis
Clear
81° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 74°
Feels Like: 85°
Rockville
Clear
79° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 82°
Casey
Clear
80° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 84°
Brazil
Clear
79° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 82°
Marshall
Clear
79° wxIcon
Hi: 92° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 82°
Wednesday Rain
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Construction starts on new Brazil auto-parts store

Image

Poplar Street bridge project could start soon

Image

Lyford Y and the Little Italy, will there be problems?

Image

Sullivan County's airport receives a grant

Image

United Methodist Village CEO has resigned

Image

Woman in child neglect case still waiting to hear how her sentence will be served

Image

What is a heat advisory?

Image

Here comes a cold front...plus rain

Image

ISU freshman class breaks record

Image

Gas prices are up

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Flu shots already available in some locations

${article.thumbnail.title}

Cybersecurity concerns persist as Election Day nears

${article.thumbnail.title}

Work underway on $1.5 million sports complex

Image

Military, business partnership exemplified through Chamber meeting venue

Image

Organizer responds to concerns about after party

${article.thumbnail.title}

Rural communities in need of EMTs, training offered to high school seniors

Image

Red-flag law used to remove guns, ammo from Vigo county home

Image

K-9 Pitts introduced to public, family of fallen officer

Image

Dispatchers test 9-1-1 services from air show command center

Image

THPD K-9 Luca retires due to health issues