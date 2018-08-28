Clear

Jose Mourinho demands more 'respect' after humbling defeat

Whether it's for his team's recent sub-par performances, his touchline antics or media conference fireworks,...

Posted: Aug. 28, 2018 9:30 PM
Updated: Aug. 28, 2018 9:30 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Whether it's for his team's recent sub-par performances, his touchline antics or media conference fireworks, Jose Mourinho is never far from the headlines.

After Manchester United were hammered 3-0 at Old Trafford by Mauricio Pochettino's blistering Tottenham side, the 55-year-old "Special One" finds himself as the bookies' favorite to be the first manager sacked this season.

In Monday's post-match media conference, the Portuguese manager was again unhappy with the line of questioning from reporters, going on another memorable rant as he demanded more "respect."

"We lost last season here against Sevilla and were booed because we deserved it, because we were not good," he said, referring to last season's Champions League round of 16 exit.

"Because we were not dangerous enough, because Sevilla deserved to win the match. We were booed and deservedly.

"Today the players left the pitch after losing at home and they were applauded because they deserved it. So you keep trying and keep trying and keep trying."

United were arguably the better team against Spurs in the first half, but fell apart defensively after Harry Kane gave the visitors the lead.

Mourinho has been unhappy with certain reports in the media, claiming they are too critical of his side which finished second last season, only behind runaway champions Manchester City.

Following that defeat to Sevilla, Mourinho went on his now infamous 12-minute "football heritage" rant and his bad mood from last season has seemingly carried over into the new campaign.

United's poor start leaves them sitting in 13th place in the table after two defeats and a solitary victory on the opening day of the season against Leicester.

With just three games played, United already find themselves six points behind Liverpool and local rivals Manchester City.

When a journalist tried to interject on Monday, Mourinho said: "Just to finish, do you know what the result was? Three-nil.

"Do you know what this means,"? he asked the room, holding up three fingers. "Three-nil but it also means three Premier Leagues, and I won more alone than the other 19 managers together.

"Three for me and two for them," he said, referencing Pep Guardiola and Manuel Pellegrini's English top-flight titles.

"Respect. Respect. Respect, man. Respect, respect," his voice could be heard echoing from the corridor.

United legend Wayne Rooney, who played under Mourinho when he won the Europa League and League Cup in 2017, recently came to his former manager's defense.

"Mourinho knows what he's doing and knows how to win titles," Rooney told CNN. "I'm sure with the quality of players he will have a game plan to push for the title."

It's the first time since the 1992/93 season -- the inaugural Premier League season -- that United have lost two of their opening three matches.

But Mourinho can still take some comfort from the fact that Alex Ferguson's side still went on to win the title that year.

