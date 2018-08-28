Clear

Law firm alleges neglectful medical care after child dies weeks after ICE custody

A mother and her lawyers allege that ICE and those running an immigration facility in Texas provided substan...

Posted: Aug. 28, 2018 9:24 PM
Updated: Aug. 28, 2018 9:24 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

A mother and her lawyers allege that ICE and those running an immigration facility in Texas provided substandard medical care for her toddler, who died six weeks after they were released.

Yazmin Juarez, 20, and her 19-month-old daughter, Mariee, were detained at a facility in Dilley, Texas, "with unsafe conditions, neglectful medical care, and inadequate supervision," according to her law firm in a statement.

Children

Continents and regions

Demographic groups

Families and children

Family members and relatives

Government and public administration

Government bodies and offices

Government organizations - US

Immigration

Immigration, citizenship and displacement

International relations and national security

North America

Population and demographics

Society

Southwestern United States

Texas

The Americas

United States

US Department of Homeland Security

US federal departments and agencies

US federal government

US Immigration and Customs Enforcement

Business and industry sectors

Business, economy and trade

Health and medical

Health care

Ciudad Juárez

Latin America

Mexico

Child care

Child care services accidents and crime

Law and legal system

Law practices

Legal services

Medical treatments and procedures

Parents and parenting

Shortly after they arrived at the South Texas Family Residential Center in March, Mariee contracted a respiratory infection that her lawyers at the firm of Arnold & Porter allege "went woefully under-treated for nearly a month."

Officials in Texas say they are investigating the case, and Immigrations and Customs Enforcement officials did not respond to specific allegations made by Juarez and her lawyers.

On Tuesday, her lawyers filed a notice of claim against the city of Eloy, Arizona, which is the prime contractor for the federal government in operating the Dilley facility. The claim seeks $40 million for wrongful death. CNN did not receive an immediate response from the city of Eloy to a request for comment on the case.

Juarez and Mariee, who came from Guatemala, were detained by ICE on March 1 after crossing into the US via the Rio Grande. She sought asylum and the two ended up at the Texas facility, for almost three weeks, according to the law firm.

At the facility, Mariee became increasingly ill, according to a timeline of events released by the lawyers. Juarez repeatedly sought health care for her daughter, but didn't get the intensive medical treatment she sought and was prescribed various medication that didn't improve her daughter's condition, according to the timeline.

After they were released from the facility, Juarez and Mariee flew to New Jersey where her mother lives, and sought medical attention there the next day. Mariee was hospitalized for respiratory failure for six weeks and died at the Children's Hospital of Philadelphia on May 10, according to Juarez's lawyers.

"A mother lost her little girl because ICE and those running the Dilley immigration prison failed them inexcusably," according to the law firm's statement.

"We are working with Yazmin and her family to obtain justice for the failures by ICE and others, and to ensure that no other family suffers such a needless and devastating loss."

Earlier this month, child welfare officials in Texas launched an investigation into the allegation that a child died after leaving the residential center. That investigation remains open and there is no estimated date for its completion, said Patrick Crimmins, a spokesman for the Texas Department of Family and Protective Services.

In response to a CNN query, ICE said in a statement: "ICE is committed to ensuring the welfare of all those in the agency's custody, including providing access to necessary and appropriate medical care. Comprehensive medical care is provided to all individuals in ICE custody."

Its statement didn't specifically address Mariee, but listed the medical staffing provided to people in its custody and how the agency spends more than $250 million annually on their health care.

Juarez's lawyers said Mariee was healthy, when she first arrived at the Dilley facility, but that her condition deteriorated.

Juarez sought medical treatment for her daughter on March 11 -- six days after they arrived at the Dilley facility -- according to her attorneys. The toddler was prescribed Tylenol after a diagnosis of acute upper respiratory infection.

But her lawyers say Mariee's symptoms became worse, losing weight, vomiting as well as developing fever and diarrhea. During their nearly three weeks at the facility, Juarez sought medical attention for Mariee at least five times, according to her attorneys. During her time there, Mariee received various other diagnoses that included acute bronchiolitis and an ear infection.

"After it became clear that Mariee was gravely ill, ICE simply discharged mother and daughter. Yazmin immediately sought medical care for her baby, but it was too late. Mariee died following six agonizing weeks in the hospital after leaving Dilley," according to her lawyers.

They allege that the conditions at Dilley were "unsafe and unsanitary conditions" and that the medical care was "deficient in both availability and quality."

This article has been updated to included notice of claim.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
80° wxIcon
Hi: 93° Lo: 73°
Feels Like: 83°
Robinson
Clear
75° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 75°
Indianapolis
Few Clouds
83° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 74°
Feels Like: 88°
Rockville
Clear
80° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 83°
Casey
Clear
81° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 85°
Brazil
Clear
79° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 82°
Marshall
Clear
79° wxIcon
Hi: 92° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 82°
Wednesday Rain
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Construction starts on new Brazil auto-parts store

Image

Poplar Street bridge project could start soon

Image

Lyford Y and the Little Italy, will there be problems?

Image

Sullivan County's airport receives a grant

Image

United Methodist Village CEO has resigned

Image

Woman in child neglect case still waiting to hear how her sentence will be served

Image

What is a heat advisory?

Image

Here comes a cold front...plus rain

Image

ISU freshman class breaks record

Image

Gas prices are up

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Flu shots already available in some locations

${article.thumbnail.title}

Cybersecurity concerns persist as Election Day nears

${article.thumbnail.title}

Work underway on $1.5 million sports complex

Image

Military, business partnership exemplified through Chamber meeting venue

Image

Organizer responds to concerns about after party

${article.thumbnail.title}

Rural communities in need of EMTs, training offered to high school seniors

Image

Red-flag law used to remove guns, ammo from Vigo county home

Image

K-9 Pitts introduced to public, family of fallen officer

Image

Dispatchers test 9-1-1 services from air show command center

Image

THPD K-9 Luca retires due to health issues