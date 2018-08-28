Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Most disapprove of Trump's handling of trade negotiations, are worried about impact on US

President Donald Trump on ...

Posted: Aug. 28, 2018 8:12 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

President Donald Trump on Monday hailed an agreement between the US and Mexico to change parts of NAFTA, but a new poll has found most Americans disapprove of how he has handled trade negotiations with other countries.

Just 39% of American adults approve and 61% disapprove of how Trump has handled negotiations, according to an AP-NORC poll conducted last week and released on Monday.

Business, economy and trade

Continents and regions

Donald Trump

Economic policy

Economy and economic indicators

International trade

International trade law

North America

Political Figures - US

Tariffs and customs

The Americas

Trade and development

Trade regulation and policy

United States

The percentage of those who disapprove has increased six points since the poll was last conducted in June.

Americans are also worried about the impact of Trump's imposed tariffs on the economy and the increase in price on American goods, the new poll finds.

The effect on US jobs is the most important issue for Americans when negotiating trade agreements with other countries, with 81% saying it's extremely or very important. Another three-quarters said that the effect on US industries is extremely or very important to trade negotiations and 68% thought the environmental impact was an issue of high consideration.

The least-concerning aspects of trade negotiation for the US were wages and working conditions in other countries (22% slightly/not at all important) and profits for American corporations (20% slightly/not at all important).

The possibility of tariffs isn't necessarily pleasing to all of the American public, with 40% opposed to the possible decision to place an import tax on certain goods brought in from other countries. That's split with the 38% who said they favored the taxes.

While 39% said they thought Trump's tariffs will increase jobs in the US (compared to 34% who said they'll decrease jobs), that comes in stark comparison to the 72% who said the tariffs put in place will increase the price of consumer goods in the US.

The other split takes place on what the tariffs will do to the economy, with similar numbers to favor/opposition. Four-in-10 said that the tariffs will help the national economy with slightly more -- 44% -- who said they will hurt.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
79° wxIcon
Hi: 93° Lo: 73°
Feels Like: 82°
Robinson
Clear
74° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 74°
Indianapolis
Clear
81° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 74°
Feels Like: 85°
Rockville
Clear
79° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 82°
Casey
Clear
80° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 84°
Brazil
Clear
79° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 82°
Marshall
Clear
79° wxIcon
Hi: 92° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 82°
Wednesday Rain
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Construction starts on new Brazil auto-parts store

Image

Poplar Street bridge project could start soon

Image

Lyford Y and the Little Italy, will there be problems?

Image

Sullivan County's airport receives a grant

Image

United Methodist Village CEO has resigned

Image

Woman in child neglect case still waiting to hear how her sentence will be served

Image

What is a heat advisory?

Image

Here comes a cold front...plus rain

Image

ISU freshman class breaks record

Image

Gas prices are up

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Flu shots already available in some locations

${article.thumbnail.title}

Cybersecurity concerns persist as Election Day nears

${article.thumbnail.title}

Work underway on $1.5 million sports complex

Image

Military, business partnership exemplified through Chamber meeting venue

Image

Organizer responds to concerns about after party

${article.thumbnail.title}

Rural communities in need of EMTs, training offered to high school seniors

Image

Red-flag law used to remove guns, ammo from Vigo county home

Image

K-9 Pitts introduced to public, family of fallen officer

Image

Dispatchers test 9-1-1 services from air show command center

Image

THPD K-9 Luca retires due to health issues