Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Instagram and Tinder go back to school with features just for college kids

Facebook and Tinder started on college campuses, and so it makes sense that their latest features mark a ret...

Posted: Aug. 28, 2018 8:10 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Facebook and Tinder started on college campuses, and so it makes sense that their latest features mark a return to those humble origins.

Instagram, which is a bright spot for Facebook right now, has started testing a college community feature that makes it easy for students to connect with their classmates. And Tinder, owned by Match Group, recently introduced Tinder U, which lets users tailor their searches specifically to fellow students at their school and campuses nearby.

The renewed focus on the 18-to-20-somethings marks a sort of homecoming for the two platforms, experts said, as social media companies grapple with slowing growth and mounting concern over disinformation and privacy.

"The next frontier for social media platforms is not clear. It's possible there's a shift back to basics," said Vanitha Swaminathan, a social media and branding expert at the University of Pittsburgh's business school. "[Companies are saying] 'here's what we're about: building community and making sure we're enabling connections, even at the local level.'"

Zeroing in on college students makes sense for Instagram and Tinder, experts say. Both platforms enjoy tremendous popularity among young adults and these features could help them expand their user bases -- and keep people from moving on to competing platforms.

"User attention is divided basically more than ever before. There are apps for networking, dating ... news, shopping and entertainment," said Lalin Anik, a marketing expert at University of Virginia's Darden School of Business who studies the impact of social connection on consumer behavior. "Social media giants are seeking novel ways to attract youth and keep the existing base."

According to eMarketer estimates, about 62% of Internet users between the ages of 18 and 24 will use Instagram this year. That figure lags behind parent company Facebook (69%), and rival Snapchat (84%).

"This could be a way to get more people in that demographic to use Instagram," said Debra Aho Williamson, principal analyst at eMarketer.

Williamson says it also reflects how young people are thinking about social media.

"[They] are more focused on having a smaller, more intimate group they interact with. Offering the ability to narrow your audience to a college market is one way of doing that," she said. "For privacy reasons, young people are not as interested in posting publicly to a wide audience."

The new features from Instagram and Tinder could help those platforms feel a little bit smaller, and more personal.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
79° wxIcon
Hi: 93° Lo: 73°
Feels Like: 82°
Robinson
Clear
74° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 74°
Indianapolis
Clear
81° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 74°
Feels Like: 85°
Rockville
Clear
79° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 82°
Casey
Clear
80° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 84°
Brazil
Clear
79° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 82°
Marshall
Clear
79° wxIcon
Hi: 92° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 82°
Wednesday Rain
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Construction starts on new Brazil auto-parts store

Image

Poplar Street bridge project could start soon

Image

Lyford Y and the Little Italy, will there be problems?

Image

Sullivan County's airport receives a grant

Image

United Methodist Village CEO has resigned

Image

Woman in child neglect case still waiting to hear how her sentence will be served

Image

What is a heat advisory?

Image

Here comes a cold front...plus rain

Image

ISU freshman class breaks record

Image

Gas prices are up

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Flu shots already available in some locations

${article.thumbnail.title}

Cybersecurity concerns persist as Election Day nears

${article.thumbnail.title}

Work underway on $1.5 million sports complex

Image

Military, business partnership exemplified through Chamber meeting venue

Image

Organizer responds to concerns about after party

${article.thumbnail.title}

Rural communities in need of EMTs, training offered to high school seniors

Image

Red-flag law used to remove guns, ammo from Vigo county home

Image

K-9 Pitts introduced to public, family of fallen officer

Image

Dispatchers test 9-1-1 services from air show command center

Image

THPD K-9 Luca retires due to health issues