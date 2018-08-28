Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Police search for 'distressed' mystery woman

Police in Texas are searching for a partially-clothed "distressed" woman who has been ringing people's doorbells at night.

Posted: Aug. 28, 2018 5:13 PM
Updated: Aug. 28, 2018 5:28 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

A woman -- barefoot and wearing what could be handcuffs -- repeatedly rang doorbells at a number of Texas homes before vanishing into the night.

Now police in Montgomery County are trying to identify her and have released surveillance footage of her approaching a home.

The grainy video, captured around 3:20 a.m. on Friday, shows a woman walking up to a house and ringing the doorbell. She's wearing a T-shirt, and appears to have some sort of shackle hanging from her right wrist.

"We were dead asleep in our beds. My husband was woken up by doorbell ring. It rang probably 20 to 30 times," one resident, who did not want to be named, told CNN affiliate KPRC. "He walked outside, no one was in sight. It's like she disappeared in thin air."

KPRC reported that the same woman apparently visited at least five houses in the Sunrise Ranch neighborhood.

'Suspicious incident'

Lt. Scott Spencer, of the Montgomery County Sheriff's Office, said in a statement that police are investigating the "suspicious incident."

Authorities have reviewed various images and have canvassed the neighborhood for evidence. Officers have inspected houses and conducted interviews with people who live and work in the area.

Spencer said the woman could be a crime victim who was seeking help, but warned that she also could be involved in some kind of scheme, so he urged residents to exercise caution, according to KPRC.

Residents in the subdivision are concerned. "I hope she's OK and we get to the bottom of it and it's no longer a mystery in our neighborhood," Chris Geros told CNN affiliate KTRK.

Despite concern that the woman could be a missing person, no one has been able to make a definitive match. "There are no missing person's reports from the area that match this individual," Spencer's statement said.

Anyone with further information is asked to contact the Montgomery County Sheriff's Office at 936-760-5800.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Few Clouds
91° wxIcon
Hi: 93° Lo: 73°
Feels Like: 98°
Robinson
Scattered Clouds
89° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 97°
Indianapolis
Scattered Clouds
90° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 74°
Feels Like: 95°
Rockville
Few Clouds
91° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 98°
Casey
Broken Clouds
88° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 96°
Brazil
Few Clouds
91° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 73°
Feels Like: 98°
Marshall
Few Clouds
91° wxIcon
Hi: 92° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 98°
More heat!
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Concern over bus routes at Rockville Elementary

Image

Tuesday Afternoon Weather

Image

Prosecutor's Office releases more information on the shooting of fallen THPD Officer Rob Pitts

Image

Police: Boy confronts bullies, gets attacked

Image

Dramatic video shows man save wrong-way driver

Image

Full Prosecutor's Office Press Conference in the shooting of fallen THPD Officer Rob Pitts

Image

The Little Italy 5k

Image

Another round of dangerously high heat is in store for your Tuesday

Image

The Women's Day Equality March

Image

Bicycle crash involving child

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Cybersecurity concerns persist as Election Day nears

${article.thumbnail.title}

Work underway on $1.5 million sports complex

Image

Military, business partnership exemplified through Chamber meeting venue

Image

Organizer responds to concerns about after party

${article.thumbnail.title}

Rural communities in need of EMTs, training offered to high school seniors

Image

Red-flag law used to remove guns, ammo from Vigo county home

Image

K-9 Pitts introduced to public, family of fallen officer

Image

Dispatchers test 9-1-1 services from air show command center

Image

THPD K-9 Luca retires due to health issues

Image

State Fire Marshal: Schools can hold students during unplanned alarm