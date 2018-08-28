Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Graham gets emotional remembering McCain

Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) remembers his friend Sen. John McCain on the floor of the Senate.

Posted: Aug. 28, 2018 5:14 PM
Updated: Aug. 28, 2018 5:29 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Sen. Lindsey Graham took to the Senate floor Tuesday to give an emotional farewell to his friend and colleague, Sen. John McCain.

"I have been dreading this," the South Carolina Republican said, wiping away tears. "And now I am going to do this."

"My name is Graham, not McCain," he said. "But I feel like a McCain. I don't know if I have earned that honor, but I feel like it."

Surrounded by a dozen members of the Senate from both sides of the aisle, Graham shared "a few dumb jokes told over and over" and talked of his trip to Vietnam when McCain returned to the Hanoi Hilton, his prison for five-and-a-half years.

"I remember being in front of his cell, and you can see the wheels turning and the memories coming back," he said. "I saw a bunch of photos on the wall of the prisoners playing volleyball, sitting in the sun with sunglasses on. I said, 'John, must not have been that bad after all,' and he said with a smile, 'I don't remember it this way.'"

And, in a moment that got chuckles from the room, Graham, as others before him, noted the late Arizona senator's dry sense of humor.

"The more he humiliated you, the more he liked you. In that regard, I was well served," Graham said.

Graham, standing next to the black velvet draped desk that was once McCain's, appealed to his colleagues for help in the coming days.

"It is going to be a lonely journey for me for a while. I am going to need your help, and the void to be filled by John's passing is more than I can fill," he said.

When he left the floor, Graham was greeted by hugs from Democratic Sens. Amy Klobuchar of Minnesota and Kirsten Gillibrand of New York.

Graham's remarks were the first of what will be many times he will speak honoring his friend this week. Graham is scheduled to read scripture at McCain's service Saturday at the National Cathedral in Washington, DC, and will give a tribute Sunday in Annapolis, Maryland, at the Naval Academy service.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Few Clouds
91° wxIcon
Hi: 93° Lo: 73°
Feels Like: 98°
Robinson
Scattered Clouds
89° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 97°
Indianapolis
Scattered Clouds
90° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 74°
Feels Like: 95°
Rockville
Few Clouds
91° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 98°
Casey
Broken Clouds
88° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 96°
Brazil
Few Clouds
91° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 73°
Feels Like: 98°
Marshall
Few Clouds
91° wxIcon
Hi: 92° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 98°
More heat!
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Concern over bus routes at Rockville Elementary

Image

Tuesday Afternoon Weather

Image

Prosecutor's Office releases more information on the shooting of fallen THPD Officer Rob Pitts

Image

Police: Boy confronts bullies, gets attacked

Image

Dramatic video shows man save wrong-way driver

Image

Full Prosecutor's Office Press Conference in the shooting of fallen THPD Officer Rob Pitts

Image

The Little Italy 5k

Image

Another round of dangerously high heat is in store for your Tuesday

Image

The Women's Day Equality March

Image

Bicycle crash involving child

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Cybersecurity concerns persist as Election Day nears

${article.thumbnail.title}

Work underway on $1.5 million sports complex

Image

Military, business partnership exemplified through Chamber meeting venue

Image

Organizer responds to concerns about after party

${article.thumbnail.title}

Rural communities in need of EMTs, training offered to high school seniors

Image

Red-flag law used to remove guns, ammo from Vigo county home

Image

K-9 Pitts introduced to public, family of fallen officer

Image

Dispatchers test 9-1-1 services from air show command center

Image

THPD K-9 Luca retires due to health issues

Image

State Fire Marshal: Schools can hold students during unplanned alarm