House Intel Dem wants Cohen, Trump Jr. to testify again

A Democratic member of the House Intelligence Committee says that, in light of new developments, key figures...

Posted: Aug. 27, 2018 12:38 PM
Updated: Aug. 27, 2018 12:38 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

A Democratic member of the House Intelligence Committee says that, in light of new developments, key figures in the Russia investigation, including Donald Trump Jr., should be subpoenaed to testify again.

"I think that Mr. Cohen, Trump Jr. and others need to come back in light of new documents, new revelations, new issues that have become aware to the public. They should come back under subpoena and be forced to answer questions," Rep. Mike Quigley told David Axelrod on "The Axe Files," a podcast from the University of Chicago Institute of Politics and CNN.

Quigley's call for new testimony came amid a remarkable week that saw two close Trump associates in legal jeopardy. President Donald Trump's longtime fixer and former lawyer Michael Cohen pleaded guilty to eight criminal counts and implicated Trump himself in a hush money scheme on Tuesday. That same day, former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort was found guilty on eight counts of financial crimes.

Quigley told Axelrod that he believes that many of those who testified before his committee had been signaled by Trump to stay loyal in exchange for a pardon.

"Many of them refused to answer the questions because they just didn't feel like they had to," the Illinois Democrat claimed.

"Prior to many of these interviews, the President pardoned the Arizona sheriff," Quigley said, referring to Trump's August 2017 pardoning of Sheriff Joe Arpaio, who was convicted of criminal contempt. "I think he was sending a message, and when he constantly talks about that, he's helping to obstruct the investigation."

"It's almost like a scene from 'Goodfellas' or 'The Godfather' where the most important trait a person can have is that they don't flip on you. Never mind truth and justice and finding out what took place," Quigley went on.

The House's investigation into potential collusion between the Trump campaign and Russia was shut down by Republicans in March. However, Democrats on the committee have pushed to continue their own efforts to investigate Russian interference in the 2016 election.

