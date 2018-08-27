Clear

Super sniffer dogs help Kenya crack down on illegal ivory poaching

Kenya has introduced a pioneering anti-poaching technique involving specially-trained sniffer dogs to crack ...

Posted: Aug. 27, 2018 11:29 AM
Updated: Aug. 27, 2018 11:29 AM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Kenya has introduced a pioneering anti-poaching technique involving specially-trained sniffer dogs to crack down on illegal shipments of ivory and rhino horns out of the country.

The dogs will sniff airs samples collected from suspected shipments using the technique called Remote Air Sampling for Canine Olfaction (RASCO).

Africa

Animal poaching and trafficking

Animals

Animals and society

Continents and regions

Dogs

Eastern Africa

Elephants

Environment and natural resources

Kenya

Life forms

Mammals

Mombasa

Society

Wildlife

Samples are taken using filters and then presented to the dogs who can sniff out illegal items within seconds, a spokesman for Kenya Wildlife Service told CNN.

Paul Gathitu said the pilot scheme at the Mombasa port, a notorious route for illegal trafficking of ivory, has helped increase detection rates and made the process more efficient.

"Before now, we had to open shipments for the dogs to access the containers, but this new technique, we only take air samples from the vent in the shipment and present it to the canine unit, who within few seconds can spot those with illegal items," Gathitu told CNN.

The technology is a collaboration between conservation group World WildLifeFund, wildlife trade monitoring network TRAFFIC and the Kenya Wildlife Service.

WWF's East Africa wildlife crime coordinator Drew McVey says the new system could be a "game changer" in the fight against illegal ivory trade between African countries and the overseas market.

"As organized criminal syndicates use ever more sophisticated methods to hide and transport illegal wildlife products, it is vital that we continue to evolve our efforts to disrupt the barbaric trade," McVey told UK newspaper, The Independent.

All entry points in the country will soon have the new system, authorities in Kenya say.

Kenya's wildlife population has been beset by poachers targeting lucrative markets in Asia in the last decade.

Around 30,000 elephants are slaughtered every year in Africa to satisfy international demand for ivory.

Their tusks are smuggled through African ports to countries in Asia including China, Thailand, and Hong Kong, where ivory is seen as a luxury item, the WWF said.

Officials seized around 115 pieces of illegal elephant ivory packed in metal boxes at the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport in 2011.

The shipment weighing 1,304 kilograms was headed to Lagos.

In 2016, Kenya destroyed more than $172 million worth of illegal elephant tusks and rhino horn, to combat it's worsening poaching crisis.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
84° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 73°
Feels Like: 91°
Robinson
Clear
83° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 90°
Indianapolis
Few Clouds
83° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 73°
Feels Like: 89°
Rockville
Clear
84° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 91°
Casey
Clear
82° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 87°
Brazil
Clear
84° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 91°
Marshall
Clear
84° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 91°
Another hot and humid day.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Cotton candy taco wins big at Texas State Fair awards

Image

Hundreds of African immigrants come to Clay City for worship conference

Image

Hundreds of African immigrants come to Clay City for worship conference

Image

Softball game continues tradition by honoring Terre Haute business owner

Image

UPDATE: Body recovered from water in Vigo County, investigation underway

Image

The Little Italy Festival

Image

Saturation Saturday cracks down on DUI arrests in Illinois

Image

Terre Haute woman facing drug charges after traffic stop

Image

Summer is back in full force around the Wabash Valley.

Image

Sunday Night Weather Update

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Work underway on $1.5 million sports complex

Image

Military, business partnership exemplified through Chamber meeting venue

Image

Organizer responds to concerns about after party

${article.thumbnail.title}

Rural communities in need of EMTs, training offered to high school seniors

Image

Red-flag law used to remove guns, ammo from Vigo county home

Image

K-9 Pitts introduced to public, family of fallen officer

Image

Dispatchers test 9-1-1 services from air show command center

Image

THPD K-9 Luca retires due to health issues

Image

State Fire Marshal: Schools can hold students during unplanned alarm

Image

Officer Pitts, Fire Chief Shidler honored at National Night Out