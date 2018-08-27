Clear

Kevin Smith celebrates major weight loss

Kevin Smith has reached another health milestone six months after suffering a massive heart attack.

Kevin Smith has reached another health milestone six months after suffering a massive heart attack.

The director posted on Instagram Sunday in celebration of dropping 51 lbs.

"This @weightwatchers Ambassador is thrilled to announce that I'VE LOST 51 POUNDS," he wrote in the caption of a photo showing his new svelte frame clothed in a "Fat Man" t-shirt.

Smith suffered a major heart attack in February while he waited to perform in his second comedy show of the night.

He later tweeted, "The Doctor who saved my life told me I had 100% blockage of my LAD artery (aka "the Widow-Maker")."

Kevin Smith tweets he had 'massive heart attack'

In March, the "Clerks" director -- known for his "Silent Bob" character -- tweeted that he was "officially down 20 pounds" after following a weight loss plan celeb pal Penn Jillette wrote about in his book "Presto."

Kevin Smith has lost more weight since heart attack

On Sunday, he shared on Instagram that he was following his doctor's advice.

"Six months ago from right now, I was in the hospital recovering from a heart attack I'd had the night before," Smith wrote. "When I went to my Doctor a week later, she told me "The best thing you can do for yourself now is to lose 50 pounds." Half a year later, I can report that I followed Doctor's orders: I started at 256 and now I weigh 205."

Smith had already lost more than 80 pounds prior to his heart attack and on Sunday joked that he would like to get down to his "birth weight" of 195.

He thanked several people, including his teen daughter Harley Quinn Smith, who he said turned him on to a plant-based diet.

The actor/director also took time to thank his fans for their support.

"But mostly, I wanna thank all of you as well -- for the kind and encouraging words along the way," Smith wrote. "Never underestimate the power of positive feedback: you folks telling me I looked better or healthier helped me stick with it. An encouraging word can really make a difference in someone's life and your compliments kept me going!"

