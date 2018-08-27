Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Formula One's 'halo' device proves worth at Belgian Grand Prix

Formula One's "halo" device has divided opinion since its introduction this season, but the safety cage was ...

Posted: Aug. 27, 2018 6:33 AM
Updated: Aug. 27, 2018 6:33 AM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Formula One's "halo" device has divided opinion since its introduction this season, but the safety cage was Charles Leclerc's guardian angel in a potentially serious first-corner crash at the Belgian Grand Prix.

The titanium structure built over the cockpit to protect drivers' heads repelled the flying car of Fernando Alonso after the Spaniard was launched into the air following a shunt from the Renault of Germany's Nico Hülkenberg.

Fernando Alonso

Sports figures

Auto racing

Belgian Grand Prix

Formula One

Motor sports organizations

Motorsports

Motorsports events

Sports and recreation

Sports events

Sports organizations and teams

After the incident, there was substantial visible damage to the Frenchman Leclerc's halo.

"I saw the replay and how good was the proof for the halo," said Alonso, who was in the majority of drivers who voted for its introduction.

"We didn't need any proof but it is a good thing.

"The positive side is we are all three OK, especially Charles. I flew over his car and the halo was a good thing to have today."

READ: Vettel wins Belgian GP after avoiding huge opening corner crash

READ: Tatiana Calderon -- Men 'always expect a bit less from a girl'

Ironically Leclerc, who emerged unscathed, has been vocal in his disapproval of its introduction.

"Never been a fan of the halo," he tweeted after the race, "but I have to say that I was very happy to have it over my head today!"

Speaking to reporters just after the incident, Leclerc said: "If today it has been useful or not, I don't know. I don't know what would have happened without it but in some cases it is definitely helpful."

READ: Green light for safety 'Halo' prompts mixed response from fans

READ: F1 in 2018 -- Faster tires, fewer engines ... and a halo

Many fans and famous F1 figures have derided the new safety development, mainly taking umbrage with its appearance.

Martin Brundle, who competed in 158 races over a 13-year period from 1984 to 1996, has called the halo "plain ugly," while three-time champion Niki Lauda said "the halo destroys the DNA of a Formula One car."

Nico Rosberg, the 2016 world champion, said after the race: "We can end the HALO discussion now. It will save lives!"

Jean Todt, president of motorsport's governing body the FIA, was one of the leading figures behind the halo's introduction, tweeting after the incident: "Safety first. That's why we introduced the halo."

Former Ferrari driver Felipe Massa, who was left with a fractured skull at the Hungarian GP weekend in 2009 after being stuck by debris, said: "After seeing this, we can say ''The Halo is beautiful"!!!"

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
75° wxIcon
Hi: 92° Lo: 73°
Feels Like: 75°
Robinson
Clear
71° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 71°
Indianapolis
Clear
74° wxIcon
Hi: 92° Lo: 73°
Feels Like: 74°
Rockville
Clear
75° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 75°
Casey
Clear
74° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 74°
Brazil
Clear
75° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 75°
Marshall
Clear
75° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 75°
Another hot and humid day.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Saturation Saturday cracks down on DUI arrests in Illinois

Image

Terre Haute woman facing drug charges after traffic stop

Image

Summer is back in full force around the Wabash Valley.

Image

Sunday Night Weather Update

Image

Trash becomes treasure for Replay the Runway

Image

Terre Haute man facing charges, accused of leading police on chase

Image

State regulators approve Duke Energy rate reduction

Image

State report shows drop in Indiana workplace injuries

Image

Legislation barring tobacco sales to those under 21 vetoed

Image

We Live event shows residents they are appreciated

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Work underway on $1.5 million sports complex

Image

Military, business partnership exemplified through Chamber meeting venue

Image

Organizer responds to concerns about after party

${article.thumbnail.title}

Rural communities in need of EMTs, training offered to high school seniors

Image

Red-flag law used to remove guns, ammo from Vigo county home

Image

K-9 Pitts introduced to public, family of fallen officer

Image

Dispatchers test 9-1-1 services from air show command center

Image

THPD K-9 Luca retires due to health issues

Image

State Fire Marshal: Schools can hold students during unplanned alarm

Image

Officer Pitts, Fire Chief Shidler honored at National Night Out