Didi suspends carpool service in China after rape and killing of passenger

China's biggest ride-hailing company, Didi Chuxing, is suspending one of its services for the second time th...

Posted: Aug. 26, 2018 11:01 PM
Updated: Aug. 26, 2018 11:01 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

China's biggest ride-hailing company, Didi Chuxing, is suspending one of its services for the second time this year after a driver was accused of raping and killing a female passenger.

The company said that two senior managers have been removed from their jobs following the death in the eastern city of Wenzhou on Friday.

It is the second time in four months that Hitch, Didi's carpooling service, has been put on hold following the killing of a female passenger.

Police arrested a Didi driver on Saturday morning, who confessed to raping and killing the 20-year-old passenger, according to Xinhua, China's official news agency. The ministries of transport and public security summoned Didi executives for meetings Sunday, demanding a "comprehensive rectification" of the service, Xinhua reported.

Didi said in a statement that a complaint had been lodged about the driver the day before the killing, but a customer service representative "failed to follow up with investigation within two hours," which is the company's policy.

The company said it is "deeply sorry" and continues "to work with the police and seek adequate settlement with the family" of the victim.

The killing exposed a flaw in Didi's process for reporting issues with drivers, according to the company. It said it had removed Hitch's general manager and the vice president for customer services from their positions.

The driver passed an initial background check because he had no prior criminal record, and he logged on to the Hitch service with an authentic ID the day of the killing, Didi said. He also passed a facial recognition scan, but he "physically altered the appearance of his license plate" before the trip, the company added.

The carpooling service, which has done more than 1 billion trips in the past three years, was shut down briefly in May after another female passenger was killed. The Didi driver suspected of killing her was later found dead, according to state media.

Didi then relaunched Hitch with some newly added safety features. The service allows passengers to catch rides from registered drivers headed in the same direction.

Hitch isn't the biggest part of the company's business. Didi Express, its main ride-hailing service, dominates in terms of the number of rides.

Didi, one of the biggest startups in the world, is best known for pushing Uber out of China two years ago. It has continued to expand, securing a valuation of $56 billion in December and making plays for more markets around the globe, including Australia and Mexico.

-- Angus Watson and Jethro Mullen contributed to this report.

