Clear

Washington Post: Trump opted against sending official statement praising McCain

President Donald Trump went against the advice of senior aides to issue an official White House statement pr...

Posted: Aug. 26, 2018 11:01 PM
Updated: Aug. 26, 2018 11:01 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

President Donald Trump went against the advice of senior aides to issue an official White House statement praising Sen. John McCain for his heroism and decades of service, telling aides he instead wanted to post a brief tweet, The Washington Post reports.

Trump's tweet Saturday night did not mention McCain's military or Senate service nor include any praise for the late Arizona Republican.

Celebrities

Companies

Continents and regions

Donald Trump

Eastern Europe

Europe

Government and public administration

Government bodies and offices

Investigations

John McCain

Melania Trump

Military

Political Figures - US

Politics

Russia

Russia meddling investigation

US federal government

Washington Post

White House

Elections and campaigns

White House chief of staff John Kelly, press secretary Sarah Sanders and other aides urged the release of an official statement calling McCain a "hero" and praising him for his extensive service to the country, the Post reported, citing current and former White House aides who requested anonymity to discuss sensitive internal deliberations.

The original statement was drafted before McCain died, the Post reports, and Sanders and others edited a final version for the President's review. But Trump said he wanted to post a tweet instead, and the prepared statement was not released.

Trump and McCain had a tense relationship, and McCain was one of the administration's most outspoken Republican critics.

After Trump's joint press conference with Russian President Vladimir Putin in July, in which Trump did not endorse US intelligence findings on Russian election meddling over Putin's denial, McCain said: "The damage inflicted by President Trump's naivete, egotism, false equivalence, and sympathy for autocrats is difficult to calculate. But it is clear that the summit in Helsinki was a tragic mistake."

As a presidential candidate, Trump -- who did not serve in the military himself and avoided the draft through a series of deferments -- attacked McCain's record of service and said the Vietnam veteran and former prisoner of war is "not a war hero" because he was captured.

"I like people that weren't captured," Trump said. Trump later acknowledged that McCain was a hero, but refused to apologize in subsequent interviews.

In May, CNN reported McCain did not want Trump at his funeral.

Following McCain's death, other members of the Trump administration, including Defense Secretary James Mattis, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, and US Ambassador to the UN Nikki Haley, joined political leaders in the United States and around the world in heaping accolades on the senator -- contrasting with the White House's response. In statements on Twitter, first lady Melania Trump and Vice President Mike Pence thanked and honored McCain's service and offered condolences.

And Trump's re-election campaign also released a statement offering condolences and urging Americans to remember McCain and his family -- words that did not explicitly praise the senator.

As tributes continued to pour in from former US presidents, members of Congress and foreign leaders, Trump spent much of Sunday at his golf course in Virginia. His Twitter feed was largely silent except for retweets of his own posts criticizing the investigation into Russian election interference and boasting about the growing economy.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
78° wxIcon
Hi: 92° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 81°
Robinson
Clear
74° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 74°
Indianapolis
Scattered Clouds
79° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 74°
Feels Like: 83°
Rockville
Clear
78° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 81°
Casey
Clear
79° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 82°
Brazil
Clear
78° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 81°
Marshall
Clear
78° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 81°
Summer heat returns!
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Trash becomes treasure for Replay the Runway

Image

Terre Haute man facing charges, accused of leading police on chase

Image

State regulators approve Duke Energy rate reduction

Image

State report shows drop in Indiana workplace injuries

Image

Legislation barring tobacco sales to those under 21 vetoed

Image

We Live event shows residents they are appreciated

Image

Local event brings wheelchair awareness to Terre Haute residents

Image

Two arrested after shots fired at residence

Image

Man faces charges for allegedly injuring an infant

Image

News 10 Sunday Morning Weather Update

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Work underway on $1.5 million sports complex

Image

Military, business partnership exemplified through Chamber meeting venue

Image

Organizer responds to concerns about after party

${article.thumbnail.title}

Rural communities in need of EMTs, training offered to high school seniors

Image

Red-flag law used to remove guns, ammo from Vigo county home

Image

K-9 Pitts introduced to public, family of fallen officer

Image

Dispatchers test 9-1-1 services from air show command center

Image

THPD K-9 Luca retires due to health issues

Image

State Fire Marshal: Schools can hold students during unplanned alarm

Image

Officer Pitts, Fire Chief Shidler honored at National Night Out