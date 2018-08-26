Clear

Serena's catsuit banned by French Open

Serena Williams will be banned from wearing her black catsuit at the French Open in the future, with the tournament set to introduce a stricter dress code.

Posted: Aug. 26, 2018 7:51 PM
Updated: Aug. 26, 2018 7:58 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Here's what you need to know to Start Your Week Smart. (You can also get "5 Things You Need to Know Today" delivered to your inbox daily. Sign up here.)

MONDAY

Several people were killed in a shooting during a video game tournament at a shopping and dining complex in downtown Jacksonville, Florida. We may learn more about the motive and the suspect, who was found was dead at the scene.

Kenyan President Uhuru Kenyatta visits the White House, less than a year after President Trump slammed immigrants coming to the United States from "shithole countries," specifically including those in Africa. Trump, of course, also was a major purveyor of the debunked theory that Barack Obama was born abroad -- in Kenya -- and thus was an illegitimate president, though he walked it back during the campaign. The White House says the Presidents will "explore ways to bolster trade and investment between the two countries, while strengthening security cooperation." Or, it could get awkward.

• The US Open starts and runs through September 9. Keep an eye on Novak Djokovic and Serena Williams, favorites for the men's and women's crowns.

TUESDAY

We'll be watching more primaries, of course. Arizona Republicans are in a scrum to replace US Sen. Jeff Flake, an outspoken Trump critic who's not seeking re-election. In the mix are US Rep. Martha McSally; ex-state Sen. Kelli Ward, who's challenging McSally from the right; and ex-Maricopa County Sheriff Joe Arpaio, who's suggested he'd revive the false "birther" theory if elected. Floridians also head to the polls in a hot US Senate race, though the primaries mostly are a formality. Democratic Sen. Bill Nelson and GOP Gov. Rick Scott have been the presumptive nominees for months, sparring over everything from Russian election hacking to family border separations. Florida's governor's race, meanwhile, is being called a fight "for the soul of the nation," with five Democrats competing to face the Republican winner, quite likely US Rep. Ron DeSantis, who is endorsed by Trump.

• The Queen of Soul will be bid farewell this week in royal style. Aretha Franklin, who died August 16 at age 76, will be honored with public viewings Tuesday and Wednesday at the Charles H. Wright Museum of African American History in Detroit, followed by a star-studded funeral Friday. Due to perform are Stevie Wonder, Jennifer Hudson, Yolanda Adams, Chaka Khan, Faith Hill and Jennifer Holliday. A tribute concert also is planned for November at Madison Square Garden.

WEDNESDAY

Sen. John McCain will lie in state in the Arizona Capitol on Wednesday, the day he would have turned 82. After that service, he will be taken to Washington the next day. McCain died Saturday, one day after his family announced he had chosen to stop treatment for the brain cancer he had been battling for more than a year.

• Been putting off that tomato facial? This is your day. It's the La Tomatina festival in Buñol, Spain, where more than 20,000 revelers are expected to throw 160 tons of overripe tomatoes at each other in an epic, annual food fight. It was a favorite of our late colleague, Anthony Bourdain, and one of CNN's 30 things travelers should do before turning 30.

THURSDAY

J.R.R. Tolkien's new book, "The Fall of Gondolin," is the final installment of his "Lost Tales" Middle-Earth trilogy, publishes Thursday.

FRIDAY

• On Friday, Sen. John McCain, whose more than three-decade career in the Senate irreversibly impacted the tenor of Washington, will lie in state in the US Capitol -- an honor bestowed to only 30 other people. Lying in state, according to the Architect of the Capitol, involves laying the casket of the deceased in the Rotunda of the US Capitol, where the public can come and offer final respects.

SATURDAY

• It's college football season, but scandals and tragedies are casting a pall. Tune in to Oregon State vs. Ohio State, whose head coach, Urban Meyer, has been suspended for three games. Maryland also opens its season Saturday against Texas in its first game since player Jordan McNair died this summer of heat stroke.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
85° wxIcon
Hi: 92° Lo: 73°
Feels Like: 93°
Robinson
Clear
81° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 88°
Indianapolis
Scattered Clouds
85° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 74°
Feels Like: 93°
Rockville
Clear
88° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 98°
Casey
Clear
84° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 91°
Brazil
Clear
85° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 93°
Marshall
Clear
88° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 98°
Summer heat returns!
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

News 10 Sunday Morning Weather Update

Image

Saturday Night Weather Update

Image

News 10 Saturday Morning Weather Update

Image

100 new jobs added to the town of Washington

Image

In The Zone 8/24 Games 10-13

Image

In The Zone 8/24 Games 5-9

Image

In The Zone 8/24 Games 1-4

Image

Friday Late Forecast

Image

A surprise wedding...for the groom?

Image

New sporting complex coming for South Vermillion students

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Work underway on $1.5 million sports complex

Image

Military, business partnership exemplified through Chamber meeting venue

Image

Organizer responds to concerns about after party

${article.thumbnail.title}

Rural communities in need of EMTs, training offered to high school seniors

Image

Red-flag law used to remove guns, ammo from Vigo county home

Image

K-9 Pitts introduced to public, family of fallen officer

Image

Dispatchers test 9-1-1 services from air show command center

Image

THPD K-9 Luca retires due to health issues

Image

State Fire Marshal: Schools can hold students during unplanned alarm

Image

Officer Pitts, Fire Chief Shidler honored at National Night Out