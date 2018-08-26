Police: Lone shooting suspect is dead

Here's what you need to know to Start Your Week Smart. (You can also get "5 Things You Need to Know Today" delivered to your inbox daily. Sign up here.)

MONDAY

• Several people were killed in a shooting during a video game tournament at a shopping and dining complex in downtown Jacksonville, Florida. We may learn more about the motive and the suspect, who was found was dead at the scene.

• Kenyan President Uhuru Kenyatta visits the White House, less than a year after President Trump slammed immigrants coming to the United States from "shithole countries," specifically including those in Africa. Trump, of course, also was a major purveyor of the debunked theory that Barack Obama was born abroad -- in Kenya -- and thus was an illegitimate president, though he walked it back during the campaign. The White House says the Presidents will "explore ways to bolster trade and investment between the two countries, while strengthening security cooperation." Or, it could get awkward.

• The US Open starts and runs through September 9. Keep an eye on Novak Djokovic and Serena Williams, favorites for the men's and women's crowns.

TUESDAY

• We'll be watching more primaries, of course. Arizona Republicans are in a scrum to replace US Sen. Jeff Flake, an outspoken Trump critic who's not seeking re-election. In the mix are US Rep. Martha McSally; ex-state Sen. Kelli Ward, who's challenging McSally from the right; and ex-Maricopa County Sheriff Joe Arpaio, who's suggested he'd revive the false "birther" theory if elected. Floridians also head to the polls in a hot US Senate race, though the primaries mostly are a formality. Democratic Sen. Bill Nelson and GOP Gov. Rick Scott have been the presumptive nominees for months, sparring over everything from Russian election hacking to family border separations. Florida's governor's race, meanwhile, is being called a fight "for the soul of the nation," with five Democrats competing to face the Republican winner, quite likely US Rep. Ron DeSantis, who is endorsed by Trump.

• The Queen of Soul will be bid farewell this week in royal style. Aretha Franklin, who died August 16 at age 76, will be honored with public viewings Tuesday and Wednesday at the Charles H. Wright Museum of African American History in Detroit, followed by a star-studded funeral Friday. Due to perform are Stevie Wonder, Jennifer Hudson, Yolanda Adams, Chaka Khan, Faith Hill and Jennifer Holliday. A tribute concert also is planned for November at Madison Square Garden.

WEDNESDAY

• Sen. John McCain will lie in state in the Arizona Capitol on Wednesday, the day he would have turned 82. After that service, he will be taken to Washington the next day. McCain died Saturday, one day after his family announced he had chosen to stop treatment for the brain cancer he had been battling for more than a year.

• Been putting off that tomato facial? This is your day. It's the La Tomatina festival in Buñol, Spain, where more than 20,000 revelers are expected to throw 160 tons of overripe tomatoes at each other in an epic, annual food fight. It was a favorite of our late colleague, Anthony Bourdain, and one of CNN's 30 things travelers should do before turning 30.

THURSDAY

• J.R.R. Tolkien's new book, "The Fall of Gondolin," is the final installment of his "Lost Tales" Middle-Earth trilogy, publishes Thursday.

FRIDAY

• On Friday, Sen. John McCain, whose more than three-decade career in the Senate irreversibly impacted the tenor of Washington, will lie in state in the US Capitol -- an honor bestowed to only 30 other people. Lying in state, according to the Architect of the Capitol, involves laying the casket of the deceased in the Rotunda of the US Capitol, where the public can come and offer final respects.

SATURDAY

• It's college football season, but scandals and tragedies are casting a pall. Tune in to Oregon State vs. Ohio State, whose head coach, Urban Meyer, has been suspended for three games. Maryland also opens its season Saturday against Texas in its first game since player Jordan McNair died this summer of heat stroke.