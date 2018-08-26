Clear

The last full moon of the summer lights up the sky

Stargazers, get ready because Sunday night is the last time to see a full moon this summer.The August...

Posted: Aug. 26, 2018 3:23 PM
Updated: Aug. 26, 2018 3:23 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Stargazers, get ready because Sunday night is the last time to see a full moon this summer.

The August full moon, which reached it's fullest stage early Sunday morning, will again be visible Sunday night. For New York City observers, for instance, the best time to see it will be 24 minutes after sunset, according to Space.com. This is the ninth full moon of the year.

Celestial bodies and objects

Earth's Moon

Planets and moons

Seasons of the year

Space and astronomy

Summer (season)

If it's anything as it looked like in Japan, US residents are in for a treat. Dennis Doucet, an avid moon photographer, captured this image of the moon shining bright over Osaka Bay, Japan.

This particular full moon has a lot of interesting names.

It's commonly called a "sturgeon moon," because the sturgeon, a large fish of the Great Lakes and other major bodies of water, were more readily caught at this time of year, according to Old Farmers Almanac.

It's also known as the "green corn moon" and "grain moon," because Native American tribes often gathered their staple crops this time of year, according to NASA.

There will be 13 full moons in 2018, says Space.com. The next one to happen, on September 24, will be the good old Harvest Moon.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Few Clouds
88° wxIcon
Hi: 92° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 100°
Robinson
Scattered Clouds
88° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 101°
Indianapolis
Broken Clouds
89° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 74°
Feels Like: 100°
Rockville
Few Clouds
88° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 100°
Casey
Clear
84° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 92°
Brazil
Few Clouds
88° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 100°
Marshall
Few Clouds
88° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 100°
Summer heat returns!
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

News 10 Sunday Morning Weather Update

Image

Saturday Night Weather Update

Image

News 10 Saturday Morning Weather Update

Image

100 new jobs added to the town of Washington

Image

In The Zone 8/24 Games 10-13

Image

In The Zone 8/24 Games 5-9

Image

In The Zone 8/24 Games 1-4

Image

Friday Late Forecast

Image

A surprise wedding...for the groom?

Image

New sporting complex coming for South Vermillion students

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Work underway on $1.5 million sports complex

Image

Military, business partnership exemplified through Chamber meeting venue

Image

Organizer responds to concerns about after party

${article.thumbnail.title}

Rural communities in need of EMTs, training offered to high school seniors

Image

Red-flag law used to remove guns, ammo from Vigo county home

Image

K-9 Pitts introduced to public, family of fallen officer

Image

Dispatchers test 9-1-1 services from air show command center

Image

THPD K-9 Luca retires due to health issues

Image

State Fire Marshal: Schools can hold students during unplanned alarm

Image

Officer Pitts, Fire Chief Shidler honored at National Night Out